Holed up in the house with COVID for the last week, I figured it was the perfect time to really get into the San Francisco Giants’ baseball season.
Whew. Anyone have any bingeing television ideas? Because watching the Giants for the last week has been exhausting, even with the coronavirus.
For all the trash talk Giants fans do to their Oakland A’s counterparts, it would be best to look in the mirror because for the last week, the Giants have been abysmal to watch. In five games — Tuesday and Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers and a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox — San Francisco went 1-4 and was essentially non-competitive in a sweep at the hands of the White Sox.
Not only have the Giants been bad, they’ve been extremely boring. They’ve had decent starting pitching, but the offense has been nonexistent.
Mediocre and boring is no way to go through a baseball season.
And for all the talk of the ‘’s not having any “name” players, the Giants aren’t far behind. Donovan Walton, anybody? Austin Wynns? Any number of players who have been called up from the minors, made an appearance or two and then sent back down?
Teams don’t need to have “name” guys to compete and be successful, but when the front office is constantly worried about the 24th and 25th man on the everyday roster, the chances of being successful over the long haul are pretty slim, a 107-win season in 2021 notwithstanding.
All of which has made watching a Giants’ game an absolute grind. There has been nothing fun about the last week and of those five games, I didn’t finish any of them, culminating with an embarrassing 13-4 loss Sunday, a game that saw the Giants strike out seven times in the first three innings.
I’m not alone. I understand that social media fandom is not real life, but you can certainly get a feel for the fans’ current state of mind and right now, most Giants fans are losing theirs.
Unless the Giants start playing with some urgency and energy, it’s going to be a long summer of baseball in the Bay Area.
***
The United States U20 men’s soccer team, which serves as the country’s Olympic squad, qualified for the 2024 Paris games. With a 3-0 win over Honduras in the semifinals of the CONCACAF U20 tournament in Honduras, the US qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Leading the way? Head coach Mikey Varas, a 2001 Burlingame graduate and former coach for Burlingame Soccer Club.
After helping lead the Panthers to the semifinals of the 2001 Division II Central Coast Section tournament, Varas went on to star at University of San Francisco. Since then, he has steadily climbed the professional coaching ranks with stops including Sacramento Republic and FC Dallas before being named the U20 national team coach this past fall.
When I heard that a Burlingame guy was coaching the team, I immediately started to sweat — probably from the COVID. I started at the Daily Journal in 2001, how had I not heard of this guy? When I went to check the name, Varas didn’t ring any bells.
After some research, I discovered that I came aboard the Daily Journal a couple of months after Varas wrapped up his senior season and literally days before his graduation. So while the Daily Journal did cover Varas’ senior season, it was done by my predecessor.
***
Registration is open for Pacifica’s Kahuna Kapuna surf contest, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.
The Kahuna Kapuna is the only surf contest for athletes 40 years or older — younger surfers can compete, but they must do so with a contestant over 40. There are eight age categories — from 40 to 80 — competing in both shortboard and longboard events.
Registration is $80 ($40 if you’re under 40). For more information, contact event organizer Roy Earnest at kahunakapunasurf@gmail.com.
***
The San Mateo Slammers, a U10B softball team, has opened a GoFundMe page to help raise money to travel to the national tournament in Salem, Oregon. You can donate at https://gf.me/v/c/4mrm/help-our-10b-slammers-go-to-nationals-in-oregon.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
