Jon Fahrner watched as youth sports became an arms race, so to speak. Even that bastion of youth baseball — Little League — was losing some of its cache to the private clubs, organizations that put an emphasis on winning or hardcore player development.
But there was nothing between “everyone plays” Little League and the ultra-competitive world of high level, private club ball.
That led Fahrner to create the San Mateo Blues — a one-off tournament team interested in developing not just baseball skills, but life skills for 12- and 13-year-olds. Fahrner’s twin sons led him to create the team for those players and families who want the joy of playing ball, but also want a balance between baseball and quality family time.
“Is there a way to compete, but still go to Tahoe (for vacation)?” Fahrner said. “We are getting input from the parents and asking them what kind of stuff do they want. We are talking to parents and families and trying to plan (the baseball schedule) around vacations and other important family events.”
Fahrner said it really hit him at the beginning of the year as it appeared society was starting to re-emerge from the depth of the pandemic. Thoughts turned to the 2021 spring and summer baseball season and he asked his sons where they wanted to play. Did they want to stick with Little League? Sign on with a club team?
He was surprised by their answer.
“We thought of [starting a team] once we started to realize the feedback that came from our kids. There was a group of four or five kids who didn’t want to go back (to the previous system),” Fahrner said. “Everything they were describing was something in the middle that didn’t really exist in an organized way.”
Once the decision was made to start his own team, Fahrner identified a group of kids and their families whose ideals aligned with what he was trying to create. At that point, he went out and made up uniforms, hats, T-shirts, team logo stickers — the whole shebang. He then boxed up each set of gear, left it on the player’s doorstep, rang the ball and left.
“In each box I had a San Mateo Blues cap, stickers for their batting helmet, a face gaiter and a note. ‘Dear Tyler,’ or ‘Dear Johnny, I want to invite you to play for the Blues,’” Fahrner said.
And the response?
“I had one parent call me and tell me, ‘I couldn’t even get my son to play catch (during the pandemic). Now, he won’t take off the (Blues) hat and we play catch all the time now,” Fahrner said.
As word spread about the team, more and more families became interested, to the point Fahrner said there is a backlog of eight to 10 kids who want to play, but can’t be accommodated on the team. He said many of those kids are still showing up to the Blues practices, knowing they won’t play in the game, but are simply there for the love of the game.
Friday, the Blues will take the field for the first time as they’ll host the San Rafael Seals in a scrimmage at Central Park. For those longtime San Mateo baseball fans, the name “Blues” may sound familiar. Back in the 1920s, there was a local semi-pro team that went by the name San Mateo Blues and they, too, played their games at Central Park. Fahrner said he saw a picture of the team and got a vibe of “fun” from it.
“If we’re going to get back out there, why not celebrate the long-standing history (of baseball) in our area?” Fahrner said.
What Fahrner wants from the latest incarnation of the San Mateo Blues is a team that wants to have fun and develop the full person, not just a baseball player.
“We are an independent team. We do enter tournaments, but the main thing we’re trying to do is focus on the development as individuals, not just as players,” Fahrner said. “Twelve, 13 years old is an important developmental age.”
The Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth is ready to hit the field for the upcoming season at the newly renovated Belmont Sports Complex.
Although based in Belmont, the club accepts players from neighboring cities up and down the Peninsula. And with the California Interscholastic Federation and the Central Coast Section waiving the dual-play rule, high school players are eligible to play Babe Ruth and high school ball at the same time.
The league is still registering players, but it needs to have a pretty good head count by Friday so it can create “pods” of players to comply with baseball restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.
Go to belmateobaberuth.com for more information.
