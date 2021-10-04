Serra head coach Patrick Walsh was visibly emotional, his eyes soured with tears as he addressed his Padres following their 41-7 victory Saturday afternoon over Bellarmine.
Hassan Mahasin, one of the pillars of Serra’s 4-0 start — and its nine-game winning streak dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season — came up limping after a benign looking carry to start the second half. The senior running back/slot receiver hobbled off the field and wouldn’t return.
As Walsh spoke in hushed tones to his team at the 20-yard line on Freitas Field during the traditional postgame huddle, the theme was a somber one — the possibility an ACL injury could mean the end of Mahasin’s season.
“I’m sad, just being honest,” Walsh said. “It’s sad because he is Serra football — right? If you were to open the dictionary and say: ‘Serra football,’ and there was a picture in it, you would see Hassan Mahasin. So, it hurts.”
Mahasin entered the day with 11 touchdowns on the year and added one to his tally with a 33-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Dom Lampkin to end the first half. Saturday marks the first time this season the senior hasn’t scored multiple times in a game.
Instead, it was senior running back Petelo Gi picking up the mantle, rushing for 172 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns on the afternoon. Whereas Mahasin is notorious for his nickname “The Missile,” the Padres may have weaponized another player in Gi, who discovered his stealth mode on a 68-yard scoring run with 4:12 remaining in the first half.
After the Padres (2-0 WCAL, 4-0 overall) scored on their opening possession with a clutch fourth-down conversion — a 30-yard pearl of a scoring pass from Lampkin to receiver Sione Laulea — Bellarmine would go on to possess the ball for 11 of the next 14 minutes, much in part to a fumbled punt return by Serra in the second quarter.
But the Padres defense rose to the occasion, with stellar backfield pressure to tame what Walsh termed Bellarmine’s two-headed snake of running back Ben Pfaff and quarterback Wade Smith. And when Serra again got the ball back with a 7-0 lead and five minutes remaining in the half, it took two plays for Gi to break free for an electrifying 68-yard scoring bolt on a draw play through the middle of the line, with 6-5, 300-pound tackle Nathan Elu clearing a path for the stealthy 5-9 running back.
“The only thing I can remember, I can see Big Nate, he pulled … and I’m like: ‘Oh yeah! This is a big body,’” Gi said. “Because I’m not that big of a guy. I’m strong but I’m not that big of a guy. So, I know what I need to do, I know what I was coached to do. I hide behind, wait for the gap — and go. I seen a little space and I took off.”
Gi added a 1-yard score on the opening play of the fourth quarter to make it 27-0. He later broke a 52-yarder off the right side with a block from recent junior-varsity call-up, sophomore tight end Lucas Schumaker, to up the lead to 34-7.
The Serra defense did the rest, wreaking havoc on Smith — with plenty of pressure from defensive ends K.C. Clark and Ryan Mahe — by sacking the senior quarterback three times, nabbing three interceptions, and holding the Bells to 198 yards of total offense on the day.
“They were trading and motioning one guy to the other,” Serra safety Malakai Hoeft said. “That really helped us to key on where the ball was going to go, if it was either a run or pass. … They move fast-paced, so we just had to adjust to that. We had to get our calls in, calls fast, and just trust our eyes and just know what we were doing.”
Hoeft did just that to produce the most pivotal interception of the day late in the first quarter.
With the Padres clinging to a 7-0 lead, the Bells drove downfield, starting at their own 20 and advancing to the Serra 6-yard line before two straight losses set them back for a long third-down try. When Smith took a shot at the front of the end zone, Hoeft was on it, racing through the receiver’s route to not only intercept the pass, but to bring it out to the Serra 38.
“[The receiver] tried to do a double move, post corner, I picked up on it and then I read the ball from there as it was in the air,” Hoeft said.
Bellarmine (1-1, 4-1) scored its only points of the game with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard pass from quarterback Nate Escalada to senior Ramy Nijmeh.
But the Padres would get the points back on their next play from scrimmage on Gi’s 52-yard score. Sophomore running back Jaden Green earned the final score of the day for Serra with a 29-yard touchdown run with 2:57 remaining.
The Padres totaled 372 yards of offense on the day.
