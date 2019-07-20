San Francisco Giants first-round draft-pick Hunter Bishop didn’t wait around to make an impression upon his promotion to short-season Salem-Keizer.
The left-handed hitting Bishop — who graduated from Serra in 2016 — debuted with the Volcanoes Wednesday in a 7-2 victory over Boise, going 2 for 4 with a home run. Hitting in the No. 2 spot, Bishop singled to right field in his first at-bat. Then in the third, he socked a solo home run to center field against Boise starting pitcher Breiling Eusebio, the only homer the left-hander has surrendered this season through 22 1/3 innings of work.
An All-American outfielder at Arizona State in 2019, Bishop was selected by the Giants with the 10th overall pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft in June. Bishop signed with the Giants for a reported $4.1 million signing bonus — a relative bargain at $639,900 under slot value, according to MLB.com — the week of his 21st birthday.
Bishop opened his professional career at the Giants’ rookie-ball affiliate in the Arizona League, batting .250 (5 for 20) with a home run and three RBIs through seven games.
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes entered Friday sitting atop the four-team Northwest League South Division standings with a 22-12 record. Of the eight teams in the Northwest League, the Volcanoes boast the best record, with the second-place Hillsboro Hops and South Division-leading Spokane each at 20-14.
