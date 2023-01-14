For a team off to a 0-3 start in West Catholic Athletic League boys’ basketball play, the Serra Padres have sure had their chances.
Friday night’s 52-49 loss to Bellarmine (1-3 WCAL, 5-8 overall) at Morton Family Gymnasium was no exception, as the Padres overcame a 15-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to turn it into a one-possession game with just over a minute to go. Serra got three 3-point looks in that final minute, but none of them fell.
The Padres shot just 32.7% from the field throughout, including a 5-of-15 clip in the fourth quarter.
“We can shoot better,” Serra head coach Chuck Rapp said. “We just haven’t been shooting well the last couple games. … We haven’t played very many home games. This has been our first home league game. So, I thought that could maybe get us going. But, no, we’re just kind of in a little bit of a shooting slump.”
Serra (0-3, 7-6) took two shots from beyond the arc in its final possession, which started with a corner miss by junior Ryan Pettis. But senior forward Aidan Carleson crashed hard to grab the offensive rebound, and dribbled out to the same corner to attempt a reprieve.
Carleson’s shot was off the mark, though, and it was the last shot Serra would take on the night.
“It was definitely like a dream out there,” Carleson said. “You always dream of that as a kid, and I got my opportunity and I missed it. But that wasn’t really the shot that ruined us. I think it was free throws, and we had a lot of other mistakes.”
It was the second straight WCAL thriller that found Serra on the losing side. The Padres dropped a tough on Tuesday at Riordan 44-42.
“I was really proud of the way we finished,” said Rapp, whose Padres outscored Bellarmine 16-4 in the fourth quarter. “We battled back and showed a lot of heart. You know, never say die. It was kind of reminiscent of the Riordan game a little bit; it was the same way, we put ourselves in a hole. But this team shows a lot of fortitude, shows a lot of heart and battles back.”
The win for the first WCAL victory in the career of Bellarmine’s first-year head coach Alex Sarrett. He took over the program this season in the wake of Patrick Schneider’s retirement. Schneider served as the Bells’ coach for 30 years.
“Obviously the blood pressure’s a little high at the moment, but we’re happy to get it done,” Sarrett said. “Especially coming into the Serra gym with Coach Rapp being such an amazing coach, it’s nice to get that win. And our boys got it in a way that we haven’t been playing. So, we bandied back together to the way we were in the preseason. Getting some hard-fought wins is nice.”
The blood pressure started spiking in a first quarter that saw six lead changes. Serra had trouble cracking the Bells’ tough interior defense, but three long jump shots by Pettis got the Padres out to a 13-9 lead.
Bellarmine fired back, and after two more lead changes to start the second quarter, the Bells erased an 18-16 Serra lead by going on a 15-2 run. A pair of early 3s for Bellarmine, one by each Tariq Weiser and Brayden Harris, set the tone. But the Bells’ physicality was what really made the difference, as they drew fouls and shot 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the quarter to take a 31-24 lead into halftime.
Bellarmine shot 52.9% from the field throughout, including 10 of 17 in the first half. The trend continued with a 6-of-11 clip in the third. The Bells turned the ball over just nine times through the first three quarters. But in the fourth, Serra’s pressure defense turned things around, forcing seven Bellarmine turnovers to fuel the near comeback.
“Just the pressure defense amps up,” Sarrett said. “Serra’s known for that. That’s their brand of basketball. So, it was about us kind of settling in, adjusting to that ball pressure, and finding a way to get it done.”
Serra’s young guard Alton Robenalt came off the bench to have a big impact. The sophomore shared the game-high of 12 points with Pettis, including seven of them in the fourth quarter. He also had two steals, two rebounds and an assist in the period.
“It was good to see,” Rapp said. “And that’s what we’re going to need these guys to do. The young guys are going to need to grown up fast. It was good to see Alton do that. I think that was a step of growth, and a step in the right direction. And, yeah, he did a great job. He’s just got to build on that. And that’s just kind of symbolic of our whole team. We’re young and we’re inexperienced, and we’ve got to start getting better.”
Serra has some work to do in hammering out its lineup. Fifteen different Padres played in the game Friday, including 14 players rotating onto the floor in the first quarter.
“It’s difficult with minutes,” Carleson said. “But all these guys understand how many guys are on the team, and how difficult it is for coaches to play people. And I think that kind of brings the best out of people too. Like, when you get in, you have to use your minutes wisely, and do as best as you can.”
The Padres also have several players transitioning from the football team’s deep postseason run, with senior Seamus Gilmartin cracking the starting five Friday. The roster also features two transfers who weren’t able to play until January in Alex Naber from St. Ignatius and Andrew McDowell from Pinewood.
“I was kind of anxious for that,” Rapp said. “I know that’s not a good formula to be in when we’re trying to get our bearings while the league is going on.”
