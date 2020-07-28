Not that it’s anything that I need to keep track of, but I totally forgot my Daily Journal anniversary has come and gone back in May.
It was the third to last week of May 2001 when I first walked into the Daily Journal’s old office space in the heart of downtown San Mateo — right as the battle to build the movie theater started to heat up.
I had done some research prior to my arrival that day and was set to head to PAL Stadium in San Jose for a Central Coast Section softball semifinal game.
My arrival coincided with the departure of the former sports editor, but we overlapped on that day and he decided he was going to cover the game — a 1-0 Half Moon Bay win over Mercy-Burlingame, during which the Cougars’ Sarah Adams pitched a perfect game, her Crusaders’ counterpart Kate Hansen threw a 2-hitter and HMB’s Danielle Adragna scored the game’s only run on an inside-the-park home run.
That left me the task of figuring out something to write in a brand-new area. While I’m a born, bred and raised Bay Area resident, I cut my teeth in the East Bay sports scene and I knew little of high school sports on the Peninsula. I had to go back into the Daily Journal hardcopy archives to find my first story written for the Daily Journal — “Rugby club continues to excel despite financial struggles,” May 25, 2001. A story about the San Mateo Rugby Club challenging for a national title. Not a great story, but it launched my Peninsula career.
Since then, I’ve reported on 441 CCS championships — which is boosted by the number of individual titles in sports like wrestling and track, as well as the different divisions in most of the team sports — 23 Nor Cal titles and six state crowns. Nineteen years later, I’m still here, with a much more in-depth knowledge of Peninsula sports.
***
You may have asked yourself: “Did the Sports Lounge really go through and look up all those CCS championships?”
Yes. Yes I did.
While I was combing through the CCS website for the information, I came across some interesting tidbits:
• Woodside’s Karl Arvidsson is the only boys’ swimmer from the Peninsula Athletic league to win an individual CCS title since 2001. He was the 2016 breaststroke winner with a time of 55.23.
• Aragon’s Steve Benvenuto is the only PAL player to win a CCS title since 2001, winning back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006.
• In 2016, teams from the Peninsula won all three divisions of girls’ CCS tournament. Woodside won the Open Division title with a 1-0 win over Mountain View; Menlo-Atherton was the Division I champion, beating Branham 3-2; Menlo School captured the Division II crown, posting a 2-1 win over Sacred Heart Prep.
• In boys’ and girls’ water polo, Menlo-Atherton is the only Peninsula public school to win a CCS title since 2001
• Of the 31 water polo championships won by county teams since 2001, all have come from the city of Atherton and are shared between Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo and M-A.
• In the 2016 CCS girls’ wrestling tournament, wrestlers from the PAL won 7 of the 14 titles.
• From 2005 to 2011, the Carlmont girls’ cross country team dominated CCS. As a team, the Scots won the Division I title for four consecutive years — 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, and added two more with back-to-back wins in 2010 and 2011. Individually, the Scots won six straight individual crowns. Hayley Pascale won it in 2005; Justine Fedronic 3-peated with wins in 2006, 2007 and 2008; Jessie Peterson rounded out the dominance by winning the race in 2009 and 2010.
***
The PAL athletic directors meet today to discuss how the league will proceed with its sports schedule now that CIF and CCS have moved their postseason tournaments to the spring. There has been some talk of trying to get some of the PAL sports played during the fall, just to take some pressure off schools’ athletic facilities.
But Aragon AD Steve Sell, the longest tenured AD on the Peninsula and just the second for the Dons in the last 50 years, said those kind of conversations have pretty much died out, given the health conditions as they are in the state.
“I don’t think anyone has the appetite to push it (beginning ‘safe sports’ in the fall),” Sell said Monday.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
