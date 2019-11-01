FRIDAY
King’s Academy (2-1 PAL Bay, 7-1 overall) at Terra Nova (2-2, 5-3), 7 p.m.
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling 24-9 to Sacred Heart Prep. … The Tigers took down Aragon, 47-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams since a 2014 CCS Division IV first-round playoff game, a 42-28 win. … For the second week in a row, King’s Academy was held to a season-low rushing, finishing with 79 yards on 25 carries against SHP. … The 9 points scored was the lowest output since a 28-0 loss in Week 5 of the 2017 season, head coach Pete Lavorato’s first season with the Knights. … Terra Nova has won two straight since a loss to M-A to open Bay Division play. … The 47 points scored was the second-highest output for the Tigers this season, since scoring 59 in a win over Piedmont Hills.
Sacred Heart Prep (3-1 PAL Bay, 6-2 overall) at Burlingame (1-3, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Gators grabbed a 24-9 win over King’s Academy last week. … The Panthers were shut out by Menlo-Atherton, 42-0. … SHP pulled out a 15-13 win over Burlingame in a non-league game last year. … Last week was the fourth time this season the SHP defense held an opponent under 10 points. … Gators’ LB J.P. Frimel led the defense with 10 tackles. … Even with banged up RB Tevita Moimoi seeing limited touches last week, the Gators still managed to rush for 242 yards and three touchdowns as a team. … Burlingame has lost three straight since a league-opening win over Aragon. … Burlingame was shut out for the first time since a 10-0 loss to SHP in 2012. … The Panthers had lost their two previous games by a combined 11 points.
San Mateo (3-1 PAL Ocean, 7-1 overall) at Hillsdale (3-1, 6-2), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats beat Menlo 21-10 last week. … The Knights beat Carlmont in a shootout, 56-41. … Hillsdale held off San Mateo 14-10 last season. … This game has playoff implications. Every year since 2008 — the first season the PAL went to the three-division format — the Ocean Division has qualified two teams into the CCS playoffs. San Mateo has a one-game lead over Hillsdale for second place. ... The Bearcats rode another strong defensive effort to the win last week. They intercepted three passes in the fourth quarter and held Menlo to just 218 yards of offense. ... Hillsdale racked up 500 yards of offense last week, 343 coming on the ground. ... Knights RB Nate Iskander is second in rushing yards in CCS of those teams that report stats to MaxPreps.com with 1,320 yards. His 20 TDs also ranks second. ... The 41 points was the second-most the Knights have allowed this season.
College of San Mateo (2-0 conference, 7-0 overall) at Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill (0-2, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs bagged a 29-14 win over defending state champion Laney-Oakland last week. … The Vikings were vanquished by City College of San Francisco, 22-14. … CSM buried DVC in 2018, 49-7. … DVC is unranked. … DVC has two straight and four of its last five. … The Vikings have lost their last two games by a combined 12 points. … CSM is ranked No. 1 in the state by the JC Athletic Bureau Poll and No. 2 in the CCCSIA Poll. … The 14 points allowed was a season high for the Bulldogs’ defense. … CSM QB Luke Bottari threw for 286 yards last week, the second-most this season. He threw for a pair of touchdowns for the third time this season. ... Six different receivers caught passes for CSM last week, led by Terrell Carter, who finished with six catches for 88 yards.
