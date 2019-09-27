FRIDAY
Capuchino (1-3) at Aragon (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Capuchino Mustangs were mauled by Mountain View last week, 48-14. … The Aragon Dons are coming off a bye. They topped Cupertino two weeks ago for their first win, 21-20. … Cap came into 2019 with a lot of expectations, but have lost two straight and three of their first four to start the season. … The Mustangs scored 34 points in their lone win. In their three losses, they have scored a combined 26 points. … Aragon scored a season-high 21 points two weeks ago in its victory. … The Dons’ defense had their best effort of the season, holding Cupertino to 20 points after giving up an average of 41 in their first two losses.
Fremont-Oakland (0-4) at King’s Academy (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Fremont Tigers were totaled by Kennedy-Richmond, 45-0. … King’s Academy crushed Homestead last week, 42-3. … Fremont lost to Menlo School 65-0 in its season opener. … The Tigers have been shut out in three of their first four games and have scored just two TDs on the season. … TKA is the only undefeated team in the Bay Division. … The Knights lead the Bay in both offense and defense. The Knights are averaging 40 points a game, while allowing just six. … The Knights are pounding teams on the ground, averaging 209 yards rushing per game.
Burlingame (1-2) at Woodside (0-4), 7 p.m.
The Burlingame Panthers picked up their first win of the season last week, beating Watsonville 42-0. … The Woodside Wildcats were shut out by Seaside, 28-0. … Last week’s point total equaled the amount of points Burlingame scored through the first two weeks combined. … Panthers RB Lucas Meredith is churning out the yards on the ground, averaging 144 yards rushing per game. … As a team, the Panthers are averaging 185 yards rushing per game. … The Burlingame defense hasn’t been bad, allowing 22.3 points per game. … Woodside’s offensive output has declined each week. Since scoring 20 points in the opener, the Wildcats have scored 16 and 14 points before being shutout by Seaside last week.
South City (0-4) at Carlmont (2-2), 7 p.m.
The South City Warriors were blasted by Monta Vista-Cupertino last week, 43-0. … The Carlmont Scots were slowed by Palo Alto, 34-24. … South City is one of three teams in the PAL’s Lake Division without a win. … The Warriors have been shut out the last two weeks, giving up a combined 104 points. … Carlmont had a two-game winning streak snapped last week. … The Scots already have a win over a PAL Lake Division team, beating Woodside 61-16 in Week 2. … Carlmont’s sophomore RB Dane Fifita has made quite the impression. In two varsity starts, Fifita has rushed for 410 yards, including 141 last week.
SATURDAY
Serra (0-0, 3-0) at Riordan (0-0, 2-1), 1 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … The Serra Padres pounded St. Mary’s-Stockton, 56-28 two weeks ago. … The Riordan Crusaders were vanquished by Justin Siena-Napa, 43-41. … This is the WCAL opener for both squads. … Serra has beaten Riordan nine of the last 10 years by an average score of 47.1-13.9 — and that Riordan number was aided by a 66-45 win back in 2015. … The Padres have scored 50 or more points in two of their first three games. … Serra QB Daylin McLemore is off to a strong start in his varsity year under center. He’s averaging 222 yards passing per game. … The Crusaders had a two-game winning streak snapped in the loss to Justin-Siena. … Riordan is coached by former Sacred Heart Prep assistant Mark Modeste. … The Crusaders are grinding it out on the ground. They average 388 yards per game, led by Fazon Ruth, who rushed for 707 yards (235 average) and has scored nine TDs.
