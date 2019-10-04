FRIDAY
Terra Nova (0-0 PAL Bay, 3-1 overall) at Sacred Heart Prep (0-0, 3-1), 3 p.m.
The Tigers torched Piedmont Hills last week, 59-25. … The Gators are coming off a bye. They buried Hillsdale 42-6 two weeks ago. … SHP beat Terra Nova 40-28 last season. … The 59 points was a season high for Terra Nova, which scored 50 or more points three times in 2018. … The 25 points allowed was the most given up by the Tigers since a 26-24, season-opening loss to Riordan. … SHP also scored a season-high, putting up 42 points against the Knights. … The Gators are putting together a fairly well balanced offense. They average 173 yards rushing per game and 133 passing.
Aragon (0-0 PAL Bay, 1-3 overall) at Burlingame (0-0, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Dons were dumped by Capuchino last week, 28-14. … The Panthers picked up a 2-0 forfeit win over Woodside. … These teams last met in 2017, with Aragon pulling out a 14-8 victory. … Aragon RB Solomone Hokafonu went over the 100-yard mark last week, finishing with 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. … Dons’ WR Daren Randolph returned to the lineup and caught five passes for 88 yards. He had been out since a Week 2 loss to San Mateo. … Burlingame snapped a two-game losing streak two weeks ago with a 42-0 win over Watsonville. … Panthers’ WR Will Uhrich is only a sophomore in his first varsity football season, but is already QB Jordan Malashus’ favorite target. He has a team-leading 15 catches for 230 yards and two scores, averaging 14 yards a catch.
Hillsdale (0-0 PAL Ocean, 3-1 overall) at Menlo School (0-0, 2-2), 3 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … Hillsdale was handed their first loss of the season, 42-6, to SHP two weeks ago. … Menlo snapped a two-game losing streak with a win 47-7 over Parker-SD. … Menlo tuned up Hillsdale in 2017, 33-10. … This game could turn into a offensive showcase. Hillsdale averages 26 points per game, Menlo, 33. … Hillsdale RB Rabbit Iskander rushed for 504 yards through his first three games, but was held to just 40 by the Gators. … Menlo QB-WR combination Kevin Alarcon and Jaden Richardson is developing into one of the most lethal combos in the PAL. Alarcon threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago. Richardson caught seven passes for 159 yards and the two scores.
HMB (0-0 PAL Ocean, 4-0 overall) at San Mateo (0-0, 4-0), 7 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … The Half Moon Bay Cougars crushed El Camino two weeks ago, 56-0. … The Bearcats survived a 14-10 win over Jefferson. … These teams haven’t met since the 2014 season when HMB beat San Mateo, 17-10. … HMB did not throw a pass in the win over El Camino two weeks ago. … A lot has been made of the Cougars offense this season, and rightly so. They are averaging nearly 45 points per game. But their defense has been equally dominant, allowing just 10 points. … San Mateo has built its record on defense, having allowed a total of 16 points through the first four games. … The Bearcats have struggled on offense the last couple games, scoring a combined 27 points. They scored 24 in a season-opening win over El Camino and put of 34 in a shutout of Aragon in Week 2.
Serra (1-0 WCAL, 4-0 overall) vs Bellarmine (0-1, 1-3) at San Jose City College, 7 p.m.
The Padres pasted Riordan 41-0 last week. … The Bells were blasted 34-7 by Mitty. … Serra shutout Bellarmine 43-0 in 2018. … Serra has the best offense in the WCAL, averaging 34 points per game. … Padres’ QB Daylin McLemore is averaging nearly 280 yards of total offense per game. In addition to his nearly 200 yards passing per game, he is also averaging 80 yards rushing. … Bellarmine is scoring an average of 13 points per game, while allowing 34. … Defensively, the Bells have allowed 30 or more points in three of their four games.
