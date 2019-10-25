FRIDAY
M-A (2-0 PAL Bay, 4-3 overall) at Burlingame (1-2, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Bears barely survived Sacred Heart Prep last week, 26-20. … The Panthers were put down by Terra Nova, 29-25. … These teams last faced each other in 2017, a 14-10 M-A victory. … Since the start of PAL play, M-A has scored an average of one touchdown more and given up one score less than the Bears did during the non-league portion of the schedule. … After opening Bay Division play with a 41-0 win over Aragon, Burlingame has lost two in a row. … The Panthers’ last two losses are by a combined 11 points. … Burlingame’s 66 yards passing last week was about half of the Panthers’ season average.
Menlo (1-2 PAL Ocean, 3-4 overall) at San Mateo (2-1, 6-1), 7 p.m.
The Knights were unseated by Half Moon Bay, 54-14. … The Bearcats beat Carlmont in overtime, 27-21. … This is the first Ocean Division meeting since 2010, a Menlo 34-0 win. … Menlo has alternated wins and losses the last five weeks. In their four losses, the Knights haven’t scored more than 14 points. … San Mateo has won two in a row since suffering its first loss in the Ocean Division opener to HMB. … The Bearcats have been held under 20 points only three times this season. … San Mateo threw for a season-low 14 yards last week. The Bearcats had their second-best rushing output, however, churning out 253 yards on the ground. They had 368 in a Week 2 win over Aragon. … Luke Bergstrom and Lucas Castillo have both rushed for more than 400 yards this season for the Bearcats.
Hillsdale (2-1 PAL Ocean, 5-2 overall) at Carlmont (0-2, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Knights annihilated Sequoia last week, 39-3. … The Scots were stuffed in overtime by San Mateo, 27-21. … The 39 points scored was the second-best output of the season for Hillsdale. The Knights scored 41 in a season-opening win over Irvington-Fremont. … The Hillsdale defense held Sequoia to 129 yards of offense last week. … Knights’ LB Kasimili Tongamoa recorded 10 tackles, including a pair of sacks. … Carlmont has lost two straight. … Scots RB Dane Fififta had a game-high 127 yards and scored two TDs last week. … Carlmont ran for 253 yards as a team against San Mateo.
SATURDAY
Laney (1-1 Bay 6, 3-3 overall) at CSM (1-0, 6-0), 1 p.m.
The Eagles knocked off City College of San Francisco last week, 13-10. … The Bulldogs powered past Santa Rosa, 24-12. … CSM and Laney split a pair of games last season. The Bulldogs won the regular-season meeting, 27-18. But in the Northern California semifinal game, the Eagles got their revenge, beating CSM 14-0 on their way to the state title. … Laney is ranked No. 16 in the state. CSM is co-No. 1 with Riverside. … The Eagles are averaging 290 yards of offense per game – 180 rushing, 115 passing. … Defensively, Laney is allowing less than 20 points per game. … CSM is averaging 351 yards of offense while allowing less than 10 points per game.
