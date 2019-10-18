FRIDAY
Serra (3-0 WCAL, 6-0 overall) at St. Francis (1-2, 2-4), 7 p.m.
The Padres held off Mitty last week, 35-29. … The Lancers were skewered by St. Ignatius, 35-26. … St. Francis buried Serra last season, 42-7. … The Serra defense was ferocious last week, allowing 338 yards of offense to the Monarchs. Take away an 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and the Padres limited Mitty to just 254. … Offensively, the Padres don't have that one workhorse running back. But five runners still managed to rush for 236 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. … St. Francis, after an 0-2 start, have alternated wins and losses over the last four games.
Burlingame (1-1 PAL Bay, 3-3 overall) at Terra Nova (0-2, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Panthers fell to King's Academy last week, 27-20. … The Tigers were tamed by Menlo-Atherton, 47-23. … This is the first meeting between the two since 2017, when Terra Nova posted a 17-14 win. … Burlingame was held to a season-low passing against TKA, managing just 86 yards on 6 of 16 passing. The Panthers, however, had a season-high in rushing, finishing with 229 yards on 44 carries. … Lucas Meredith led the way on the ground, rushing for a season-high 188 yards and three TDs on 33 carries. … The Burlingame defense held TKA to its lowest point output of the season. … After winning three of its first four to start the season, Terra Nova has now dropped two straight. … The 47 points allowed was a season high for the Tigers. … Sophomore QB Dominic Gordon made his first start for the Tigers. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 223 yards, with three TDs and two interceptions.
San Mateo (1-1 PAL Ocean, 5-1 overall) at Carlmont (0-1, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats buried Sequoia last week, 35-13. … The Scots were stopped by Menlo School, 23-17. … Carlmont beat San Mateo 28-7 in a non-league matchup in 2018. … The Bearcats scored a season high 35 points last week, eclipsing the 34 they scored in a win over Aragon in Week 2. … Lucas Castillo led the way on the ground for San Mateo, rushing for 105 of the team's 255 yards. … Defensively, San Mateo limited the Ravens to 220 yards of offense. … Carlmont rushed for 239 yards last week – almost 100 yards under their season average. … Those 239 rushing yards was the second-lowest output of the season, following a 69-yard effort in the season opener. The 17 points scored was the least the Scots have scored since that 28-7 loss to SHP in the Week 1.
Sequoia (0-1 PAL Ocean, 3-3 overall) at Hillsdale (1-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Ravens were ravaged by San Mateo Dalast week, 35-13. … The Knights were knocked off by Half Moon Bay, 27-13. … Sequoia posted a 31-14 win over Hillsdale in 2018. … The 13 points scored last week was the second-lowest output of the season for Sequoia. The Ravens scored only 12 in a loss to Skyline-Oakland in Week 2. … The Ravens are scoring an average of 22 points per game, while allowing just under 20. … After opening the season with three straight wins, the Knights have gone 1-2 over their last three. … QB/RB Damare Ward led Sequoia offensively, amassing 139 yards of offense – 74 yards passing and 65 yards rushing on just five carries. As a team, Sequoia had 220 yards of offense. … Hillsdale’s offense was completely shut down by HMB last week as the Knights were held to 117 yards of offense. The Knights was held for minus-3 yards rushing on 20 carries. … Xavier Childs had 81 yards himself for Hillsdale with a long kickoff return for a TD.
Menlo School (1-1 PAL Ocean, 3-3 overall) at Half Moon Bay (2-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.
The Knights took down Carlmont last week, 23-17. … The Cougars doubled up Hillsdale, 27-13. … Menlo notched a 45-27 win over HMB last season when both played in the Bay Division. … In their three wins, the Knights are averaging 45 points per game. In their three losses, that number drops to 9 points. … The HMB defense put together quite the performance, holding Hillsdale to just 117 yards of offense, while recording eight tackles-for-loss, including four sacks. … Tristan Hofmann continues to fill the stat sheet for the Cougars. He rushed for 100 yards and two TDs on 22 carries, he caught two passes for 18 yards, he threw a pass for 13 and also recorded eight tackles on defense.
