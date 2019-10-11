FRIDAY
Carlmont (0-0 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall) at Menlo School (0-1, 2-3), 3 p.m.
The Scots are coming off a bye. They smashed South City 65-0 two weeks ago. … The Knights were knocked off by Hillsdale last week, 21-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams since a 43-0 Menlo victory in 2016. … It is the first division game since a 34-12 Bay Division win for Menlo back in 2007. ... Carlmont’s depth was on display as three rotational RBs scored two touchdown each — Siafa Fifita, George Hannah and PJ Stav — for a combined 258 yards scoring yards. … Menlo has been maddening at times this season. The Knights looked unstoppable in a 47-7 win over Francis Parker-San Diego Sept. 20. But last week they managed one touchdown on 187 yards of offense.
Mitty (2-0 WCAL, 4-1 overall) at Serra (2-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.
The Monarchs held off Riordan last week, 24-21. … The Padres pulverized Bellarmine, 37-0. … Serra beat Mitty 42-6 in 2018. … The Monarchs have won three straight since a 35-9 loss to Marin Catholic in Week 2. … Mitty is one of the most balanced teams you’ll find. The Monarchs rush for 179 yards per game while throwing for 177. … WR Reymello Murphy leads Mitty with 22 catches for 430 yards and five TDs. … Serra has shut out its last two opponents, outscoring them 78-0. … Offensively, the Padres are tops in the WCAL, averaging 46 points overall and through two league games, are scoring an average of 39 points.
Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-2 overall) at King’s Academy (0-0, 5-0), 7 p.m.
The Panthers punished Aragon last week, 41-0. … The Knights took down Cochrane-Canada, 42-19. … Burlingame beat King’s Academy 31-20 to win the Ocean Division title last year, but both teams went on to win Central Coast Section championships. … The Panthers have won three in a row, having outscored their last two opponents, on the field, 83-0. … Burlingame QB Jordan Malashus has been in the zone the last two games. He was 7 for 9 for 144 yards and three TDs last week. In his last two games, he’s 17 for 20 for 302 yards and 6 TDs without an interception. … King’s Academy has rolled through its non-league schedule, outscoring their opponents 210-37. … Jayden Frazier has scored 16 of King’s Academy’s 29 TDs this season — 14 rushing and two receiving. … Knights’ LB Noah Short has been a tackling machine this season, finishing in double-digit tackles every game so far this season. He tied his season high of 16 tackles last week and had one of his four sacks.
Jefferson (0-0 PAL Lake, 3-2 overall) at Mills (0-0, 4-1), 7 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … The Grizzlies grabbed a 29-8 road win over Oakland Tech two weeks ago. … The Vikings won their second straight with a 33-20 decision over Sequoia. … Jefferson cruised to a 45-20 win over Mills last season. … Jefferson scored a season-high 29 points against Oakland Tech. … Over their last four games, the Grizzlies have allowed a total of 28 points with a shutout. … Mills has not let its last-second loss to Hillsdale Sept. 13 impact its season, having outscored Yerba Buena and Sequoia 54-20. … The Vikings racked up nearly 400 yards of offense against Sequoia. … QB Dominic Piefer was 13 for 18 for 183 yards and a TD, while RB Tevita Fifita rushed for 124 and a score on 13 carries.
San Mateo (0-1 PAL Ocean, 4-1 overall) at Sequoia (0-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats were bested by Half Moon Bay last week, 25-0. … The Ravens went a long way to beat North Central-Washington, 27-7. … San Mateo topped Sequoia 28-21 last season. … Despite having opened the season 4-0, San Mateo had struggled offensively in recent weeks, scoring 13 and 14 points in over its previous two games. … The Bearcats went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a team. QB Luke Bergstrom is the leading rusher, with 299 yards. … It’s the second time in three games that the Sequoia defense allowed only one TD. … Offensively, the Ravens had 354 yards, a season high. … Sequoia RB Simon Talauati rushed for 188 yards and TD last week, the second time he’s gone over the 100-yard mark and first since running for 176 in a season-opening win over Woodside.
