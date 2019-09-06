Burlingame (0-1) at Half Moon Bay (1-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Burlingame Panthers are coming off a tough 22-16 loss to Live Oak … Burlingame took a 16-9 lead into the fourth quarter only for Live Oak to rally for 13 unanswered points … the Panthers outgained the Acorns 454-410 in total yards … junior running back Lucas Meredith gained 176 total yards, including 148 yards rushing on 21 carries and one TD … senior linebacker Leo Epstein totaled seven tackles for the Panthers, though senior cornerback Gino Lopiccolo saved the day with a team high eight tackles. … The Half Moon Bay Cougars enjoyed a sturdy Week 1 win 38-14 over Jefferson … junior running back Tristan Hofmann was the Cougars’ best player both sides of the ball, carrying 17 times for 100 yards and three TDs on offense, while notching a team-high seven tackles on defense … sophomore QB Will Moffitt accounted for HMB’s two other TDs, both via the ground … Moffitt was 9-of-12 passing for 92 yards with a long of 27 yards to senior Cade Duncan … Burlingame and HMB met for a thrilling non-league game last year with the Panthers winning 27-26 on a 28-yard scoring run by Meredith with 5:54 remaining.
Aragon (0-1) at San Mateo (1-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Aragon Dons are coming off a 48-6 loss to Leland-SJ … the Dons were outgained 397-165 in total yards … Leland ran wild, totaling 346 yards rushing … three times Leland tallied scoring runs of 50 yards or more, running for TDs of 62, 60 and 50 yards … on the 60-yard trap play to running back Jesse Cavanna, and the 50-yard play-action bootleg by Carson Yates, not a single Aragon defender got a hand on the ball handler. … The San Mateo Bearcats enjoyed a 28-7 win over El Camino … the game remained a one-score differential until late in the third quarter when the Bearcats drove 99 yards on 14 plays … senior QB Luke Bergstrom gained 171 total yards, including 106 rushing on 15 carries and two touchdowns … San Mateo is now 6-1 over its past seven season openers … the Bearcats last met the Dons in 2016, suffering a 42-14 loss.
Carlmont (0-1) at Woodside (0-1), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Carlmont Scots are coming off a tough 28-7 loss to Sacred Heart Prep … Playing against an “A” league opponent, the Scots managed just 119 yards of total offense … Carlmont senior Jonaven Kuhn, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018, was limited to 11 carries for 24 yards … the Scots are opening the season against back-to-back PAL opponents for the second straight year; last year they lost both, falling to SHP 21-6 and Terra Nova 21-10 … last year in PAL Lake Division play, Carlmont defeated Woodside 41-6. … The Woodside Wildcats have lost two in a row to Carlmont dating back to 2017 … the Wildcats last beat the Scots in 2016 by a score of 50-28 in Week 2 … Woodside is coming off a 40-20 loss to Sequoia … senior QB Brody Crowley opened the year 7-of-19 passing for 107 yards and four interceptions.
Skyline-Oakland (1-0) at Sequoia (1-0), Fri., 7 p.m.
The Sequoia Ravens have a new mascot name, officially changing it from its former name, the Cherokees … the Ravens enjoyed a 40-20 win over crosstown rival Woodside in Week 1 to regain “The Log” trophy … Sequoia totaled four interceptions, with senior cornerback Nolan Tarzon accounting for three of them … senior running back Simon Talauati was a force, carrying 24 times for 182 yards and two touchdowns … the Ravens are now 3-1 in their past four season openers … Sequoia earned its first win of 2018 in Week 3 against Skyline with a 21-6 victory. … The Skyline Titans, coming off a bye week, have yet to give up a point this season, shutting out Berean Christian-Walnut Creek two weeks ago 41-0 … the Titans relied on a short field in the win, gaining 234 total yards … all of Skyline’s 41 points came in the first half, four via the rush and two passing … junior running back Kweke Garth paced the ground game with five carries for 48 yards and two TDs.
Sonoma Valley (0-2) at El Camino (0-1), Fri., 7:30 p.m.
The El Camino Colts have a new head coach in Rustin Mayorga … one of Mayorga’s first orders of business was getting a suspension lifted on one of his key players … El Camino lost to San Mateo 21-0 in last week’s season opener … junior safety Jovaughn Williams was ejected from the game due to a targeting penalty, which carries with it an automatic ejection for the following game as well … the Colts won an appeal for the suspension Tuesday, but Williams suffered a knee injury in practice later that day and will not play Friday night … El Camino’s top performer against San Mateo was senior receiver Thomas Haysbert, who had six catches for 88 yards, including three first downs. … The Sonoma Valley Dragons are coming off a shutout loss of their own, also 21-0, to El Molino-Forestville.
Los Altos (1-0) at Jefferson (0-1), Fri., 7:30 p.m.
The Jefferson Grizzlies have a new head coach in Sergio Portella Jr. ... Portella is still looking for his first victory as Jeff fell 38-14 to Half Moon Bay in last week’s season opener … senior QB Felix Luna was 10-of-18 passing for 69 yards, one TD and one interception for the Grizzlies … Jeff was paced by senior running back Daniel Abesames-Hammer who carried 13 times for 89 yards … the Grizzlies have now lost three straight season openers, including in 2017 when they went on to win the PAL Lake Division championship. … The Los Altos Eagles rolled to a 42-6 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale in Week 1, holding the Firebirds to 218 total yards.
St. Ignatius (1-0) at Sacred Heart Prep (1-0), Sat., 3 p.m.
The Sacred Heart Prep Gators are coming off a 28-7 win over Carlmont … junior QB Teddy Purcell was 14-of-17 passing for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first varsity start … the Gators showed a balanced offense, totaling 168 rushing yards, led by senior Tevita Moimoi’s 11 carries for 102 yards and two TDs … the win extended SHP’s winning streak against non-league PAL opponents to five game, last losing to Hillsdale in 2017 … the Gators last met St. Ignatius in the opening round of the 2018 CCS Open Division III playoffs, topping the Wildcats 13-7. … The St. Ignatius Wildcats are coming off a 23-7 win over Palo Alto … the Wildcats scored twice within the last four minutes of the first half, marching 67 yards on seven plays before finishing the half with a 68-yard TD pass to go up 20-7 … senior Zachary Taylor-Smith was a second-team all-WCAL quarterback last year, as well as co-Junior Player of the Year.
