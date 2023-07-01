Daily Journal staff report
The BelMateo Red 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars captured the Nor Cal state tournament title, going 3-0 in the three-team tournament that concluded Thursday.
In the championship game, BelMateo Red beat Tri-Valley for the second time in the tournament, 5-3.
The game was tied at 3-all after six innings after Tri-Valley’s Aaron Solomon’s homer. But BelMateo Red rallied for the win on a two-run double from Nick Lafon in the top of the seventh.
BelMateo Red pitchers Parker Jessup, Brody Finale and Wes McDougal worked in and out of trouble all game long as Tri-Valley scattered 13 hits and got its leadoff hitter on in every inning.
But strong BelMateo Red defense kept it in the game. BelMateo Red was already leading 1-0 with a run in the top of the second when it turned the rarest of plays — a triple play to end the second inning. With Tri-Valley runners on first and second via back-to-back singles, the next Tri-Valley batter hit a line drive at BelMateo Red second baseman Nate Fahey, who caught the ball on the fly for the first out. He stepped on second for the second out and threw on to first to complete the triple play.
Tri-Valley threatened again in the bottom of the third, but McDougal, playing left field, kept Tri-Valley off the scoreboard when he cut down a runner at the plate.
BelMateo Red then took advantage of the momentum, with McDougal cracking a two-run double in the top of the fourth, the first extra-base hit of the tournament for BelMateo Red, giving them a 3-0 lead.
But Tri-Valley got a run back in the bottom of the fifth and tied it with a two-run sixth, before Lafon gave the lead back to BelMateo Red with his two-run double.
McDougal then shut the door in the bottom of the seventh to record his third save in as many chances. He would end up winning tournament MVP honors after batting .625 over the three games and notching the save in all three BelMateo Red victories.
BelMateo Red opened the tournament Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Tri-Valley. BelMateo Red took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third and tacked on two more in sixth, which proved to be the game-winning runs as Tri-Valley made things interesting by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Amav Prathipati was nails on the mound for BelMateo Red, getting the start and working 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five. McDougal came on to get a strikeout to end the game.
BelMateo Red took on BelMateo Blue next. Because of a lack of other teams and because BelMateo has enough players to support it, the organization fielded two teams.
BelMateo Red got through BelMateo Blue as Brody Finale outpitched Nathan Werbinski. Finale worked the first five innings, with BelMateo Blue scratching out an unearned run in the bottom of the third. Otherwise, Finale was nearly unhittable, allowing just one hit.
Werbinski was nearly as good. He pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five.
McDougal pitched the final two innings, striking out two and earning his second straight save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.