Bel-Mateo has racked up plenty of miles as a rock steady summer baseball team in recent years, with the 15-year-olds taking their act to Woodland last week for the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament.
The Bel-Mo boys brought back third place in the double-elimination tourney, featuring seven teams, including squads from Nevada, Hawaii and Guam. Northern California champion Bel-Mateo finished play last Thursday with a 10-5 elimination loss to Central California champ Madera.
Givanni Angelini was the standout arm of the tourney for Bel-Mateo, as the starting pitcher fired two complete-game victories. His most recent victory was in the first game of last Thursday’s elimination-bracket doubleheader in a 12-1 win over host Woodland. He also fronted a 13-3 victory over Guam last Monday in the tourney opener.
Angelini finished the tournament with 11 innings pitched, allowing four runs (none earned). He also went 3 for 9 with four walks at the plate, scoring eight runs and stealing six bases in six attempts.
Bel-Mateo fell to the elimination bracket last Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Southern California champ Torrance. They went on to down Hawaii 11-4 before closing out play with last Thursday’s doubleheader.
Starting pitcher Tommy Schultz turned in a gem against Hawaii, working 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, allowing one unearned run on two walks while striking out five.
Schultz took a no-decision after departing with a 2-0 lead in the sixth, as Hawaii rallied for four runs in the top of the frame. Bel-Mateo fired back with a nine-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, retaking the lead on a two-run single by Nate Lafon — who went 4 for 12 with five RBIs in the tournament — while Dylan Pon and Pano Koutoulas followed with RBI singles. Jesse Martinez vultured the win in relief, and Koutoulas worked a scoreless seventh to close it out.
The Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth roster also included: Ian Ehrhardt, Robby Gilbert, Kenta Kammer, Jad Kayali, Emiliano Lopez, Riku Miwa, Cole Reimer, Ben Taylor and Nathan Werbinski.
