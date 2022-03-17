When state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, introduced a bill to “establish Minor League Baseball players’ bill of rights,” I was skeptical.
My initial thought was it would go nowhere. The minor league system employed by Major League Baseball is so antiquated and so heavily weighed in owners’ favor, that nothing would ever be done. While those high draft picks who receive signing bonuses do not hurt for money as they move through a team’s system, the vast majority of players make less than poverty wages.
My thinking has always been, that’s just the way it is and baseball players have to decide how long they want to live that way — sleeping on a host family’s spare bed, meager meals and very often, another job during the offseason.
But thanks to the most fortuitous timing, Becker’s Senate Bill 1248 was given a big boost late Tuesday night when a judge finally released his decision regarding a lawsuit brought by several minor league ball players — eight years ago.
In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco said MLB did not comply with Arizona minimum wage laws and California wage statement requirements. He went on to say minor league players should be paid for spring training as well as travel from spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida.
“These minor leaguers are not being treated well,” Becker said by phone Wednesday morning. “The judge’s announcement yesterday, it’s great timing for us. It showed we’re right on track.”
Becker said he first became aware of the situation from one of his staffers who had friends going through it with their children as they struggled with the decision to continue their baseball dreams.
Being a sports fan in general, Becker thought he might help bring about change by introducing the bill in California.
“Whether it be climate change or legislation on things like this, we’ve seen California can lead the country because we’re so large,” Becker said.
But considering we’ve seen most baseball owners prioritize making money over winning, which was the main reason behind the recent lockout, could this legislation cause MLB teams to pull up stakes and take their California-based teams to a different state? There are nine MLB-affiliated minor league teams in the state, eight of which are in the Low-A California League. The Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, a San Francisco Giants affiliate, is the only team above single-A in the state. Does Becker worry about retribution from MLB teams and owners?
“I don’t think so,” Becker said. “I certainly don’t think it will come to that.”
While I’m all for the “little guy” making as much money as possible, I also don’t think a minor league baseball career was ever supposed to be that — a career. Minor league baseball, since the advent of the farm system, has been used to prepare the best players for the Big Leagues. It’s not to keep a baseball team in town or to create goodwill. If there was a way for MLB owners to develop players without fielding entire minor league teams and systems, they would do it.
I guess players need to ask themselves what their goal is: is it to making a living playing baseball or is it to play in the Big Leagues? If the answer is the latter, then you stick it out until they kick you out. If it’s the former, there are much better ways to make a living than minor league baseball, while at the same time, still playing the game — whether that’s in an adult league or one of the many independent teams around the country.
***
Because 99.9% of people tune out after the Olympics, I thought I’d give you an update on American skier Mikaela Shiffrin.
The face of the U.S. Olympic team in the lead up to the Beijing games last month, Shiffrin was given all kinds of grief for flaming out spectacularly. Not only did she not win any medals, she only completed a handful of races.
Since the Olympics, however, Shiffrin has closed in on her fourth overall world title. In her first start after Beijing, Shiffrin finished second in the Super-G in Switzerland March 5 and Wednesday, she won her first downhill race in two years at World Cup Finals at Courchevel, France.
With three races left, Shiffrin has a 156 point lead on Olympic slalom gold medalist Petra Vlahova.
The two wins, so far, this month were Nos. 73 and 74 for Shiffrin, who by the time her career is done, will be in the argument for best skier of all time — men or women.
Just goes to show you that two bad weeks at the Olympics does not a career make.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com
