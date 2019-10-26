Finding itself in a struggle with visiting Menlo School, the San Mateo football team did what it has done to six other teams so far this season: squeeze the life out of an opponent.
Hanging on to a 14-10 lead, the Bearcats turned to their defense to close out the Knights. San Mateo picked off three passes in the fourth quarter, added an insurance score over the final 12 minutes and held the Knights scoreless in the second half to pull out a 21-10 victory.
San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller gave all the credit to his players and defensive coordinator Brian Bold.
“He’s a really good teacher,” Scheller said.
Soane Kolohikakaufisi appears to be a really good student. The 6-1, 264-pound junior defensive tackle was in the Menlo backfield all night long. He recorded two sacks and had several presssures. He also opened things up for teammate Ismael Garcia Muñoz when Kolohikakaufisi drew double and triple teams.
“Having an interior line that is tough to block is key to this defense,” Scheller said. “[Kolohikakaufisi] is a force. Not many high school kids can block him 1-on-1.”
San Mateo (3-1 PAL Ocean, 6-1 overall) followed the blueprint it has used all year: wear out opposing defenses with their triple-option offense and then stuff them defensively.
But for a while, Menlo (1-3, 3-5) was giving the Bearcats a taste of their own medicine. After a shaky first quarter, Menlo’s defense honed in on the San Mateo attack and the Knights kept the Bearcats working for every yard they could muster.
And then it was the Menlo offense that put together methodical drives that seemed to be wearing on the Bearcats.
After an ugly start on their first drive, the Knights gave San Mateo a steady dose of running back Samson Axe, peppered with just enough passing offense from quarterback Elliot Kinder to keep the Knights’ offense moving in the second and third quarters.
In the fourth, however, San Mateo turned up the pressure defensively and salted the game away with three takeaways.
“It took us a quarter to find our groove,” said Menlo head coach Josh Bowie.
By the time they did figure things out, the Knights were already trailing. A ragged first possession turned into a Menlo punt and San Mateo didn’t waste any time in putting pressure on the Knights. Starting from their own 27, the Bearcats needed just three plays to find pay dirt. Lucas Castillo gained 5 yards on the first play and Dane Anderson went 27 yards on a toss sweep to the Menlo 41.
On the next play, quarterback Luke Bergstrom called his own number, going off right guard and picking his way through the wash.
About 10 yards downfield, Bergstrom fumbled the ball forward about five yards. He stayed with it and the ball bounced right back up into his hands and he went the rest of the way untouched for an improbable 41-yard touchdown and a 7-0 San Mateo lead.
Menlo got things going on its second drive. Mixing and matching Axe runs with Kinder completions, the Knights, starting from their own 30, methodically moved the ball downfield. Axe gained 13 yards on the first play and Kinder hit Jaden Richardson for a 19-yard gain.
The drive bogged down at the San Mateo 20 after a holding penalty and Menlo settled for a 37-yard field goal from Santiago Garcia-Mendez to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 7-3 with 5:37 left in the opening quarter.
San Mateo countered with a long, drawn-out scoring drive of its own to go up 14-3. The Bearcats drove 80 yards on 14 plays, scoring on a 1-yard dive from Castillo.
It looked like the drive would end right around midfield as San Mateo fumbled the ball, recovering near the midfield stripe.
But the Bearcats caught a break when the Knights were called for unsportsmanlike conduct after one of their players kicked the loose ball backward.
All told, San Mateo lost only 2 yards on the play. The Bearcats went on to pick up two more first downs on their way to the end zone.
It appeared the teams would go into halftime with that score, but Menlo had other ideas. With good field position at the San Mateo 31 and under a minute before halftime. The Knights needed only one play to get back in the game when Kinder hit Axe with a screen pass over the middle that the senior running back turned into a 31-yard scoring rumble as the Knights trailed 14-10 at the half.
Both teams had long, time-consuming drives in the third quarter that came up empty and used up most of the period.
After San Mateo turned the ball over on downs at the Menlo 26 early in the fourth, the Bearcats defense flexed its muscle. On the second play of the drive, San Mateo’s Michael Vendel high-pointed a Kinder pass for an interception near midfield that he returned to the Menlo 31.
Four plays later, Castillo bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out for the second time, to give San Mateo a 21-10 lead and some breathing room with 7:04 to play. Castillo would rush for a game-high 95 yards on 25 carries.
Menlo’s next two drives were no better: Abdier Irizarry de Jesus intercepted a pass off a tipped ball before Vendel ended Menlo’s last-ditch effort with an acrobatic interception over the Menlo receiver at the goal line with just over a minute to play.
“Each game gets harder and harder,” Scheller said. ““That defense won the game for us. All we need are a couple of scores.”
