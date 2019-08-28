Head coach: Pete Lavorato, 3rd season
2018: 4-1 PAL Ocean, 11-2 overall, CCS Division V champ
2019 season opener: King’s Academy at Christopher-Gilroy, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Key returners: Jayden Frazier (sr., TB); Noah Short (jr., RB/LB); Antonio Gonzalez (jr., QB); Kevin Sielski (sr., WR); Hunter Wright (sr., OL/DL); Zach Paszkeicz (sr., RB/WR).
Key newcomers: Matt McKee (sr., TE); Zach Denis (sr., OL/DL).
Outlook: The Knights graduated a number of key players who helped guide them to the CCS Division V championship — most notably do-everything Bralyn Lux.
But head coach Pete Lavorato’s cupboard is far from bare. With a number of players ready to step up into starting roles after getting plenty of playing time last season, the Knights appear to be reloading more than rebuilding.
“We lost nine seniors (to graduation). They were all good players,” Lavorato said. “We have a lot of kids who played a lot last year. They have a lot of experience.”
Lavorato is expecting big things from running back Jayden Frazier, who started at fullback last year, but will move into the tailback spot this season — the main ballcarrier in Lavorato’s fly offense.
“He’s more of a power runner (compared to Lux),” Lavorato said of Frazier. “He’ll run over you, but also has quickness and decent speed. He’s the total package.”
The biggest concern for King’s Academy is how quickly players can adjust to playing different positions. Antonio Gonzalez, for example, started at strong safety as a sophomore last season. This year, he’s the starting quarterback. Kevin Sielski will move out a little wider, transitioning from tight end to wide receiver.
At 6-5, Sielski, “will be a tough cover,” Lavorato said.
The offensive line is anchored by three-year lineman Hunter Wright and will be joined by Zach Denis, a former rugby player from France who got his first taste of American football last season.
The linebacking corps should be the strength of the Knights’ defense. Junior Noah Short, who was named a co-captain, already has a full-ride offer to Washington State.
“We’re going to run the ball and when teams cheat to stop that, we’ll throw the ball,” Lavorato said. “We’ll keep teams guessing. That’s the key. You want to make sure [opposing defenses] don’t know, for sure, what you’re going to do.”
