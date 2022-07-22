It’s “Championship Saturday” for the Bay Cities FC men’s and women’s teams as both will be playing for the club’s first-ever trophies.
The men will face off against Washington-based Wenatchee All-Stars FC for the National Independent Soccer Association Independent Cup-Pacific Region championship at 6 p.m. Saturday on Teremerre Field at Sequoia High School.
An hour later, the BCFC women’s squad will kick off against Monterey County SC Jaguars for a piece of the UPSL Women’s silverware at 7 p.m. at Alisal High School.
“Winning a trophy is a big thing, no matter what. Winning a final and winning a trophy in our young history is an important first step of many steps,” said Anders Perez, men’s team head coach and club president. “An organization is defined by the trophies they win. Creating a winning organization is always important.
“I don’t see too many other Bay Area (soccer) clubs who are winning trophies.”
The BCFC-Wenatchee matchup is one of nine regional finals in NISA, which last summer was the first competition Bay Cities FC played. Each region is comprised of four teams — one professional NISA squad and three semi-pro or amateur clubs in the same geographic region. Those three other squads play against each other and the winner plays the professional team in the final match.
Wenatchee beat Modesto FC and Battle Born FC-Nevada to advance to Saturday’s final.
For Bay Cities, Saturday will be its first game since a 3-0 loss to East Division-leading Chattanooga FC June 18. Because of some internal issues with Valley United-Arizona that has forced it to pause its season, along with rescheduling of a game with Los Angeles Force, BCFC has played only four games since May and none since June 18.
While the schedule was already light in June and July — to give teams a bit of a summer break of a season that last from March to October — these scheduling issues have given Bay Cities a little more time off.
“We were able to get a nice break. Had a nice mental break,” Perez said. “This (Independent Cup final) is as good a time as any.
“This was the best path for us. We had a lot of injuries piling up. We had a tough May.”
At the halfway point of the NISA season, Bay Cities finds itself in third place in the West Division, with a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses (5-3-5), good for 18 points. Considering it is a first-year club, BCFC is in good position. The top three in each division qualify for NISA’s six-team playoff. If the season ended Saturday, BCFC would be through to the postseason.
Catching division-leading Cal United Strikers might be a tall task — the Irvine-based club is currently unbeaten with a record of 10-1-0, good for 31 points. But second-place Albion San Diego is well within striking distance, just one point ahead of Bay Cities. The two have already faced off twice this season, with BCFC winning 3-1 in April and a 1-1 draw last month.
BCFC should have a chance to pick up more points in the second half of the season as nine of its final 13 games will be played at Sequoia.
San Jose native Josiah Romero has emerged as one of Bay Cities’ best scoring threats, leading the team with five goals. Four others have two goals apiece.
While winning trophies and titles is nice, it’s only part of what Bay Cities FC represents. It wants to be a bridge between professional soccer and the community and wants to serve as an inspiration to kids who may be thinking of using soccer as a path to their goals.
It seems like that connection is working.
“Because of this break, we were able to get something on the calendar to do a (youth) soccer camp. Our partners, Premia Capital and Prince Street Partners, they see sports as the ultimate engagement tool, with them helping us in that mission to get that message across,” Perez said.
He said more than 200 kids pre-registered for the clinic at Red Morton Park in Redwood City and he said another 150 showed up the day of the event.
“That was huge, because it was unexpected,” Perez said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. There is a lot of soccer around here. When I saw the outpouring of support, I’ve never seen that before.
“We had to shut down (the registration). We had only so many players (to work with the kids) — and cones.”
Meanwhile, the Bay Cities FC women’s squad is also off to a strong start in its inaugural season in the UPSL Women’s Division. With a record of 6-0-2, BCFCW sit in second place in the Nor Cal Division standings, which is led by Saturday’s opponent, MCSC Jaguars.
The two teams have already met twice this season. They opened the season against each other with Monterey posting a 2-0 victory. Monterey came away with a 3-1 victory July 9.
Since that loss, BCFC has beaten Sacramento United and CD Oakland by a combined score of 11-1.
Bay Cities Women have shown to be explosive at times this season. Three times it has scored six goals or more and has a goal differential of plus-18, with 29 goals for and just 11 against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.