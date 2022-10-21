Terra Nova football

The Terra Nova defense has held Ocean Division offenses to an average of just 14 points per game.

 Terry Bernal/Daily Journal

The last time San Mateo head football coach Jeff Scheller congratulated a Terra Nova coach on the postgame field of play, he was shaking hands with Bill Gray.

That’s how long it has been — two coaches ago — since the Scheller’s Bearcats have met the Tigers on the varsity gridiron. Following this Friday night’s battle for first place Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division in Pacifica, Scheller will be shaking hands with Jason Piccolotti, who took over at Terra Nova in 2019.

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park.

