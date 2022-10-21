The last time San Mateo head football coach Jeff Scheller congratulated a Terra Nova coach on the postgame field of play, he was shaking hands with Bill Gray.
That’s how long it has been — two coaches ago — since the Scheller’s Bearcats have met the Tigers on the varsity gridiron. Following this Friday night’s battle for first place Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division in Pacifica, Scheller will be shaking hands with Jason Piccolotti, who took over at Terra Nova in 2019.
“I don’t even remember the last time we played San Mateo,” Piccolotti said. “And they probably can’t remember the last time they played us either.”
Until this year, Terra Nova had played in the PAL’s elite Bay Division since its inception in 1996. San Mateo (3-0 PAL Ocean, 5-2 overall) has bounced between the PAL’s Ocean and Lake divisions since 2006, its last season in the PAL Bay. The teams have played four times since then — three times in non-league meetings and once in the Central Coast Section playoffs — the last time coming in 2011.
San Mateo has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. After winning the PAL Lake Division championship in 2021, the Bearcats are tied for first place in the PAL Ocean and are vying for a league title, which potentially could garner them a promotion to the Bay Division.
Moving to the Ocean was a big leap for Scheller’s young squad. But the senior leadership of quarterback Giancarlo Selvitella, and 1,833 team rushing yards have been at the forefront of a San Mateo team averaging 26.6 points per game overall, and 37.3 points per game through three Ocean Division wins.
“We thought this is going to be tough, but we wanted to find out if we belong,” Scheller said.
Terra Nova (2-0, 6-1) has been playing like a team on a mission though. And that mission is simple — get back to the familiar Bay Division. The Tigers’ demotion to the PAL Ocean came after an abysmal league performance in 2021, when despite going 4-1 in non-league games, they went 0-5 in Bay play.
“I think ultimately you want to measure yourself against the best,” Piccolotti said. “I do think it’s fair that we moved down this year … but if we keep playing the way we are, we’ll be back up there in a year or two. That’s ultimately the goal.”
Both teams feature intimidating defenses, led by shrewd defensive coaches. Terra Nova employs George Rush as a coaching consultant and de facto defensive coordinator. San Mateo has had defensive coordinator Brian Bold entrenched on the coaching staff for the past six years.
Scheller credited Bold with divining a winning game plan in last week’s 44-19 victory at home over Carlmont. The Bearcats, after surrendering 13 first-half points, didn’t give up another score until late in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.
“Our defensive coordinator is by far, hands down, one of the best in the PAL,” Scheller said. “So, a lot has to do with our defensive IQ, and Bold gives us that.
“The adjustments, the run fits, he is able to articulate to our kids … and to be able to explain to them how to fix those things. So, I think he has a really good ability to game plan, he has a good ability to teach,” he said.
Terra Nova’s defense is led by senior defensive end Frank Ward, who recorded his fifth batted pass of the season last week in the Tigers’ 14-6 win at Capuchino. San Mateo’s defense tallied a momentous touchdown last week on a 45-yard strip and score by junior defensive end Nalesoni Fakava.
This week, both defenses will be tasked with containing weaponized multi-threat running games. San Mateo features senior running back Daniel Feletoa, who rushed for four touchdowns last week and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry on the season. Terra Nova counters with junior running back Mateo Corona, averaging 10 yards per carry.
“[Feletoa] is right up there with him,” Piccolotti said. “The more I watch film the more I’m impressed with him. They get off the ball. They’re a good football team. … It’s almost like looking in the mirror. We’re not huge but we have kids that fight and play hard.”
Selvitella is San Mateo’s other big rushing weapon. The quarterback has attempted just 26 passes this season — though he has completed 11 for 209 yards with a double-edged ratio of two touchdowns and three interceptions — but has rushed 74 times for 429 yards.
“He takes it to heart, and he gets that done,” Scheller said of Selvitella’s willingness to adapt to a run-intensive offense. “But he’s a teammate first. He just wants to win.”
For Terra Nova, senior Rocco Gentile returns to action after being sidelined Oct. 7 against Carlmont. Gentile averages 10.7 yards per carry, and enjoyed a career-high 123 yards on eight carries Sept. 2 in a 34-21 win over Lincoln-SF.
“It just gives us more options,” Piccolotti said. “Really, he’s very good. … He’s a strong guy and the kids listen to him and respect him.”
Friday’s kickoff at Coach Bill Gray Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.