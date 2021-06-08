It’s tough to win softball games without a pitcher who can throw the ball over the plate.
This was the conundrum the Notre Dame-Belmont Tigers were in at the start of the 2021 season. A longtime perennial postseason contender, NDB had a potent lineup, defenders who could cover a lot of ground — but zero arms.
That changed when Tigers head coach Kelly McDonald got a text from sophomore Gianna Balestrino a few weeks into the season asking if there was room on the varsity roster for another player. McDonald’s response was quick and to the point.
“She texted me and I immediately responded: ‘Have you ever pitched before?’” McDonald said. “She goes: ‘Wait, I actually did pitch in rec ball.’ I go: ‘OK, next practice, you’re warming up and you’re going to pitch.’”
Balestrino hadn’t pitched since she was 12. But that didn’t stop the sophomore right-hander from helping the No. 7-seed Tigers (7-5) back to the postseason, where they opened play Monday with a 14-2 mercy-rule victory over No. 2 Sacred Heart Cathedral in the Central Coast Section Division IV softball opener.
With SHC (6-7) playing as the home team at Terra Nova — the venue was a late change due to a scheduling conflict at SHC’s home field — Balestrino pitched with a lead from the moment she stepped into the circle in the bottom of the first inning. It was the sophomore’s battery mate, catcher Alexa Couto, who gave the Tigers the advantage by leading off the game with an inside-the-park home run.
Couto may be a catcher, but she’s got wheels. On days she isn’t catching, she patrols center field and is known for her ability to cover ground. So, when the sophomore shot a fading liner down the right-field line, McDonald, as the third-base coach, put that footspeed to the test.
“I didn’t think it would be a home run,” Couto said. “I thought it would be a double or a triple. But since I do have speed, [McDonald] trusted me and sent me home.”
And while Couto gave NDB the lead by virtue of her bat and her speed, it was her glove that preserved the advantage on a clutch play with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth.
“I think her performance behind the plate today was nothing short of outstanding,” McDonald said. “She saved us.”
The Tigers were clinging to a 2-1 lead but were having problems in the field. While center fielder Jules Evans and second baseman Katie Johnson had made some slick plays earlier in the game, two infield errors let SHC back into it. And the Fighting Irish were set up to go large, loading the bases on a one-out single by Grace McCusker.
After McDonald marched out to the circle to hold a conference with her infield, the Tigers responded on a play in which the game hung in the balance. SHC junior Arbela Navarro hit a one-hop shot at second base, but with the infield drawn in, Johnson fielded it cleanly and threw home. Her throw was in the dirt, but Couto made a clean pick to get the out at home.
“I panicked,” Couto said. “As soon as I saw the ball go into the ground, I was like: ‘I don’t know what to do.’ But I was really just trying to focus on keeping my foot on the plate because that was … the tying run. So, I was just focusing on keeping the ball in my glove to get that out.”
Balestrino finished off the inning with a strikeout to get her team back in the dugout. Then the Tigers rode the momentum to two big innings in a row, rallying for seven runs in the top of the fifth, and five more in the sixth.
Ava Chung and Balestrino sparked the fifth-inning rally with back-to-back infield singles, with Chung scoring on a bizarre development on a Balestrino bunt.
Balestrino was merely attempting to sacrifice Chung to second and she deadened a bunt so nicely that it fooled even her. She, along with the SHC infield, thought the ball had gone foul but the catcher actually picked it up in front of home plate. With McDonald yelling at her to run, she finally heeded her third-base coach and scooted to first where no one was covering. When SHC finally did attempt a throw to a player running to first to cover, the ball winged off her glove, allowing Chung to score.
Couto kept the rally going with an infield single en route to going 3 for 4 with three RBIs on the day. Megan Sarhatt followed by smacking a two-run double down the third-base line. Sophia Dinelli then doubled home Sarhatt, and Dani DeMera and Evans followed with RBIs.
In the sixth, NDB sent nine more batters to the plate, highlighted by an RBI double by Couto and a two-run triple by Evans.
Balestrino ended the day by striking out the final batter she faced in the bottom of the sixth. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the fourth inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out six.
“Once she came in, it was just like the glue,” Couto said of Balestrino’s joining the team this season. “And we’ve just been playing so much better with her because it was hard to be a team without a pitcher. So, she was a huge help for us. I’m really proud of her.”
