It’s a busy time for community college athletics. The College of San Mateo football team improved to 8-0, the Bulldogs’ women’s volleyball team moved into second place in the Coast Conference North, while the Cañada men’s soccer team in closing in on a playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the cross country, wrestling and women’s water polo teams are closing out their seasons.
If that’s not enough, the weekend saw the opening of the California Community College Athletics basketball season and unlike any other sport in the San Mateo County Community College District, all three schools have at least one basketball team — with CSM and Skyline fielding both a men’s and women’s team.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a strong start, as Courtney Townsend, a true freshman out of Aragon, opened her college career with a combined 41 points in wins over Monterey Peninsula Friday and Hartnell Saturday.
She opened the season with a 19-point, nine-rebound effort in a 66-54 win over MPC. She followed that up with a 10-for-18-shooting night, good for 22 points in a 74-58 win over Hartnell.
“She came up short of her goal. She is trying to get a double-double every game,” said CSM head coach Michelle Warner. “I knew she had the potential to do that. She’s gotten in really good shape. … She’s not afraid to be aggressive.”
Ava Agustin (so., James Logan-Union City) was strong at the point for the Bulldogs. In two games, she dished out 12 assists while adding six points in each games. She also came up with 10 steals and nine rebounds.
“She’s worked on her shot. She’s super quick. Our best defender. She can go all day,” Warner said.
The Skyline women also got off to a solid start, cruising 72-23 win over Marin.
Olga Faasolo (so., NDB) went for a game-high 22 points in the season-opening win Saturday. Point guard Jalene Parangan (fr., Aragon) and wing Emilia Dougherty (fr., NDB) both did a good job filling the stat sheet. They combined for 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Both CSM and Skyline will be back on the court this week, with Skyline traveling to De Anza for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday, while CSM will take on Gavilan at 5 p.m. Friday at the De Anza Classic, which runs through Saturday.
“It was good to get away (for two games on the road) to get some good team bonding. There are only nine (players), so they’re getting closer and they’re starting to click,” Warner said. “They’re learning to play with other on the court in game situations. [I just would like] a little better decision making and a little more patience and just a little more consistency, overall.”
Men’s basketball
The Cañada men’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Tony Costello Memorial Tournament at Las Positas College in Livermore over the weekend. The Colts opened with 71-67 loss to College of Siskiyous. Joseph Gault (so., Palo Alto) and Diyar Yuksel (fr., Burlingame) each poured in 22 points for the Colts. Yuksel also pulled down 10 rebounds.
The Colts bounced back Saturday to beat Contra Costa, 70-65. Joseph Gault (so., Palo Alto) went for 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Yuksel added 15 points and Aaron Watley (fr., Mansfield Summit-Texas) finished with 12 off the bench.
Skyline opened its 2019-20 campaign with a 69-65 win over Marin. Walter Lum (fr., Lick Wilmerding-SF) dropped 20 points to lead Skyline, which also got 16 from Colby Vaszz (fr., Mills) and 12 from Jacob Shab (fr., Los Altos).
Both Skyline and Cañada will be playing a pair of games in San Bruno — just not against each other. Cañada will tip off against Solano at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Skyline against Los Medanos at 7 p.m.
Saturday, the local teams will swap opponents. The Colts will take on Los Medanos at 3 p.m. and Skyline will face Solano at 5 p.m.
CSM — which went 0-3 in the San Francisco tournament over the weekend, losing by a combined 14 points — will open play at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Chabot College-Hayward tournament, which runs through Saturday.
Women’s volleyball
CSM, ranked No. 25 in the state, moved into sole possession of second place in the Coast Conference North following a sweep of No. 21 and rival Foothill, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.
That gives the Bulldogs a 6-2 record in conference play, putting them one game ahead of the Owls and two games behind two-time defending state champion Cabrillo. CSM will close the regular season against the Seahawks Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Against the Owls, Krytal Hin (fr. Terra Nova) paced the CSM attack, finishing with 16 kills. Hannah Gamez (so., Moreau Catholic-Hayward) added 14 kills, while Jada Sealy (so., Willow Glen) finished with 11. Setter Ashley Daguio (so., Aragon) guided the offense, finishing with 43 assists.
CSM has four matches remaining in the regular season, including a home match against rival Skyline at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
