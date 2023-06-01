It wasn’t too long ago that high school-aged baseball players had a place to play summer baseball. American Legion and Joe DiMaggio baseball leagues kept many of the top players on the Peninsula sharp for the following high school season or to prep for college ball.

Over the years, however, with the proliferation of travel ball organizations, those neighborhood teams started to disappear. As did the ability for families to enjoy any kind of summer normalcy as many weekends were filled with baseball tournaments throughout the western part of the United States.

Sean McMillan

Sean McMillan

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription