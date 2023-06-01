It wasn’t too long ago that high school-aged baseball players had a place to play summer baseball. American Legion and Joe DiMaggio baseball leagues kept many of the top players on the Peninsula sharp for the following high school season or to prep for college ball.
Over the years, however, with the proliferation of travel ball organizations, those neighborhood teams started to disappear. As did the ability for families to enjoy any kind of summer normalcy as many weekends were filled with baseball tournaments throughout the western part of the United States.
Sacred Heart Prep baseball manager Sean McMillan, along with nine other coaches, are getting together to bring community baseball back to the community. A 10-team, junior-varsity level baseball league is being formed this summer. While the teams are not officially affiliated with a particular school, many of the rosters are filled with players from those schools’ teams.
“[The teams are] absolutely open to everyone. … CCS rules say it has to be open to everyone,” McMillan said. “Half of my team is SHP, but I also have kids from Woodside, Serra and Carlmont.
“The goal is to avoid (using) varsity (starting) players. It’s a junior varsity developmental league. If a kid just needs to get ready for varsity ball, we want to enable them to do that. We’re looking at 14 to 16 year olds, replacing what we lost with Legion and Joe D (summer league programs).”
A number of the teams are affiliated with local baseball clubs — McMillan, for example, runs All In Baseball Club; San Mateo-based Starting Line Up will field a team, as will Pen Cities out of Foster City.
Other squads include a team comprised of players from Palo Alto and Gunn high schools, named the PA Sticks. Riordan is heading up the San Francisco Rascals, while Lincoln High School in The City has the San Francisco Mustangs.
The California Bulldogs are run by the JV manager for St. Francis and is a South Bay-based squad. There are also the Sequoia Cherokees and teams comprised of players from El Camino and Los Altos areas.
They will all be part of the Birdman Bats Summer Series.
McMillan said part of the reason behind the league was to give those high school players who didn’t want to spend all summer at weekend baseball tournaments a chance to keep playing.
“Not every kid is a college baseball player,” McMillan said, referring to the college recruiting environment in which many of these travel-ball teams play.
“But everybody still deserves to play and to be coached,” McMillan continued. “Some guys don’t want to spend their weekends in Stockton (for a tournament). We have games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with some Saturday games. It gives parents some flexibility in being able to enjoy summer (doing things other than baseball).”
McMillan said he and some of the coaches tried to do something similar last season, but wanted to improve on it this year.
“Last year we ran it, but it was way too casual,” McMillan said. “We didn’t always have umpires. Everything was really loose.”
He said he started talking with coaches in February about making something more formal this summer and there was a strong response. In addition to having 10 teams, the league will have a number of field options. Sea Cloud Park in Foster City will host a bulk of the games, with four other sites also available.
In addition to a nine-game regular season, all 10 teams will get at least one playoff game, with the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Stats and standings will be kept, games will be streamed on Game Changer and the championship team gets championship T-shirts.
It’s a small gesture, but McMillan believes any kind of recognition for a championship is appreciated.
“As much as it’s a casual league, we’re putting in the effort to make it legit,” McMillan said. “If they don’t get to go home and look at the standings, they say, ‘What’s it all for?’ We have a T-shirt for the league champs. Even though it’s low key, it easy to handle. I won the Redwood City rec softball championship. I wore that [championship T-shirt] everywhere.”
Securing baseball fields is always among the toughest hurdles to overcome when setting up these summer leagues. McMillan said Pen Cities and Starting Line Up already having relationships and contracts to use the field at Sea Cloud Park was a boon to getting this thing off the ground.
To make the league successful, you need access to fields, which is the hardest part,” McMillan said. “Renting the field is not free. Even me at Sacred Heart, I have to pay to use them.”
McMillan came to the conclusion that instead of spending multiple thousands of dollars driving around California and Arizona, why not spend a fraction of that and play ball in your backyard?
“Instead of going to Arizona, we have [several] great facilities here. Let’s rent the out and do it right here,” McMillan said. “It’s exciting to bring baseball back here (to the Peninsula).”
