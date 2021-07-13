Two weeks seems like a long time, but my vacation seemed to zoom by and now I'm back at it. While I took a break from the day-to-day grind of the sports world, it was still spinning relentlessly around me, giving me plenty of fodder for my first column back (somewhat) refreshed.
***
For those wondering, half of my time off was spent in Northwest Arkansas. Long story short - graduation gift. Anyway, I was pleasantly surprised by the area that was about 40 minutes from the borders of Missouri and Oklahoma. We stayed in a town called Bentonville, which is the home of Walmart, and is about 20-25 minutes north of Fayetteville, home of University of Arkansas.
I had no idea what to expect from NWA (as the area is often referred), but was surprised to see it had a healthy hiking and cycling community, especially mountain biking with the area's myriad mountain bike trails.
If you're looking to make a biking trip somewhere, I would recommend NWA.
***
The big news while I was gone came from the world of track and field as American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from the Olympics after failing a drug test, popping for cannabis.
The uproar was huge. Every smoker and toker had jokes for days about cannabis hardly being a performance-enhancing drug. Celebrities and athletes defended her, while also castigating the International Olympic Committee for even testing for such a benign substance.
And as happens in this day and age, the race card was quickly whipped out and the merits of sports, smoking and Black athletes has been fleshed out over the last couple of weeks.
There was even a sentiment among some that because she accepted responsibility for what she had done - she didn't try to come up with some lame excuse for why cannabis was found in her system - that she should be allowed to compete.
My feelings on the whole situation is cut and dry: she smoked. Olympic rules say you can't. She got busted. She gets suspended. Simple as that. It doesn't matter than most U.S. states have made marijuana legal in some capacity. The Olympics don't abide by the laws in California - or Oregon, Washington, Colorado or any other state that allows recreational cannabis. The IOC has its own rules and regulations. If you want to compete in the Olympics, you abide by its rules and in this case that means no partaking.
Should the rule be changed? Absolutely. It's absurd to lump cannabis in with PEDs. Will it happen before the Tokyo games in a couple weeks and will Richardson be reinstated? Absolutely not.
***
If you're a soccer fan, this summer has been your Nirvana as the major world powers have been on display for the better part of month, with European and South American champions being crowned this past weekend. Italy regained its stature as a European power after beating England in the Euro 2020 final - a tournament that was postponed from last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Argentina finally captured a major tournament title on Lionel Messi's watch, beating Brazil in the Copa America finals. The win gives the global star the one thing missing on his resume, a major international title for his country.
With the end of those two massive tournaments, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is now underway, where the American and Mexican national teams will vie for the North American championship.
***
So, where do we stand on the San Francisco Giants? With the All-Star game tonight in Colorado, the Giants enter the break with the best record in baseball, doing so with a cast a characters not many could have identified two seasons ago.
Like most people, I could not have predicted this team to be where it is. Not this season. This was supposed to be another season to bridge the old guard with the new guard maturing in the minors.
So put me in the group that is just happy to be here. The group that is interested to see how the second-half of the season plays out. I choose to remain the optimist that a 57-win first half was not a fluke.
The other group? They're the ones waiting for the other shoe to drop. The ones who think that this is so good that it can only end in misery. They are the two Cleveland fans in the movie “Major League,” who sit in the bleachers and bemoan the team, even as club appears to have turned things around.
With so much negativity over the 16 months, maybe just accept the Giants for what they are: a fun story that has already exceeded most expectations.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
