Serra’s defensive performance in Saturday’s 28-0 shutout of De La Salle is the stuff of legend.
Defense coordinator Steven Monsef, known affectionately in the Serra milieu as “Coach Mons,” was on the tips of everyone’s tongues after the Padres held the Spartans scoreless, the first time the Concord powerhouse has been shut out since 2005.
Monsef is working with a once-in-a-lifetime defensive unit, though, one with an extraordinary breadth of talent — a Padres defensive unit being recognized as Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.
“It’s a confluence of energy,” Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said, “with amazing defensive coaches, amazing work ethic, and ultimately an amazing assembly of talent with guys who love playing for one another. They love playing for Serra. And our defense is a puzzle … and if any one piece is missing, there’s a hole in it. And these guys take great care of doing their job, and when it happens, it looks like that.”
The highlight of Saturday’s victory was a third-quarter defensive stand, one that placed De La Salle at the Serra 5-yard line for second-and-goal. Three straight stops followed, starting with linebackers Danny Niu and Jabari Mann flying around on second down to combine for a clutch hit at the Padres’ 3 on an off-tackle run.
“We are close as close can get,” Niu said of his relationship with Mann. “Our chemistry is amazing. We’ve played with each other, and played against each other, for our whole lives. So, the connection is just amazing. We all communicate well, and everything just goes smooth.”
Serra’s defense has four four-year varsity players in the mix — Mann, Niu, safety Joseph Bey and defensive end Collin Tahitua — made possible by the 2020 pandemic season, played in the spring of 2021. Had that season started in the fall, this wouldn’t have happened. As fate would have it, though, each of the foursome have gone on to become the only position players in program history to play in four varsity openers.
No secret there. But Serra’s defense goes far deeper, with friendships and connections between the players spanning lifetimes. Maybe this wouldn’t seem so unique if Serra was a public school, drawing all its players from the same area. But Walsh and the Padres pull from the entirety of San Mateo County, and even beyond. So, the time equity of Serra’s core groups of defenders, in terms of the private school program’s operations, is quite profound.
“It helps a lot because … our football IQ is all high,” Mann said. “We all have the same intensity and mindset going into every game, and we just have that trust in each other because of it.”
From West Bay Rams to DC Stars
Mann and Niu grew up playing against one another in Pop Warner football.
Mann was teammates with current Serra senior linebacker Marley Alapati on the West Bay Rams. When the Rams folded after their 11-year-old season, the two moved to Daly City with the DC Stars, where they began playing with current Serra seniors, senior defensive tackle Timo Poloka and inactive senior linebacker Joseph Latu.
Alapati was one of the big heroes in last season’s Serra victory 24-21 at De La Salle, coming up with a pivotal interception in the closing minute to set up the Padres’ game-winning field goal on the game’s final play. It was a surreal full-circle victory for Alapati, who transferred to Serra from De La Salle prior to the 2022 season. That historic victory — the Padres’ first ever against the Spartans — was Alapati’s second game with the team.
“Just feeling more comfortable on the team,” Alapati said of his second year with the team, “and more comfortable with the play calls and having trust in everyone around me. That was my second game, and I didn’t really know everybody. Definitely having chemistry is a big help to all of us.”
Alapati had a big stop in Saturday’s win, teaming with Bey on third down of the goal-line stand to stuff the Spartans at the line of scrimmage. Converting from the secondary to outside linebacker this season, Alapati admittedly missed an assignment on the play, one that called for him to seal off the outside to force the run between the tackles.
The former Spartan, however, failed to get around the edge.
“So, I just bullied my way through,” Alapati said.
When Mann, Poloka and Latu were all readying for the freshman year at Serra, Alapati was following his own dream to De La Salle. The decision was a tough one on Mann, who has long regarded Alapati as a brother. But the Daly City native Alapati always wanted to play at De La Salle, so he and another DC Stars teammate, Samu Iosia (who transferred to Pittsburg prior to this season), headed to Concord.
Not that Mann and the rest of the group didn’t try to change Alapati’s mind.
“We all tried,” Mann said. “I tried to get him and a lot of my other fiends to go to Serra, but it just felt like they were supposed to be at other schools.”
The RWC 49ers and M-A Vikings
Bey and Niu — known affectionately as J-Bey and D-Boy — were destined to be four-year Serra teammates, though. And their chemistry was certainly on display throughout the goal-line stand.
“He see ball, he go get ball,” Bey said of Niu’s stops on second and third down. “It’s so good having him in front of me, I can just trust him so much. ‘Big Play Danny,’ he always makes the play when it’s time.”
Capping the goal-line stand, it was Bey who stepped up to make the fourth-down stop with help from another former Redwood City 49ers player in Tahitua.
“I’d say we were pretty stacked in talent,” Tahitua said of those RWC 49ers teams.
Bey, Niu and Tahitua played essentially the same defensive positions with the Pop Warner Niners as they do at Serra, though Tahitua changed teams the year before high school, moving to the Menlo-Atherton Vikings. He didn’t see Bey and Niu again until Serra’s freshman orientation, he said. The three reunited on the football field for Serra workouts a week later.
In one year with the M-A Vikings, Tahitua played with former Sacred Heart Prep defensive back John Chung, whose younger brother Teddy Chung played in the Vikings organization as well. John Chung is now at Harvard, along with former Serra tight end Seamus Gilmartin, while Teddy Chung is a junior safety at Serra, but did not play in Saturday’s victory.
Bey was the target defender on De La Salle’s fourth-down hook pass over the middle, one that saw Tahitua plug the A-gap that Spartans quarterback Toa Fa’avae threaded like a needle with a pass attempt. Tahitua eyed Fa’avee’s release, got his hands up and nearly deflected the ball himself.
“I could feel the ball graze my hand, but I didn’t really touch it,” Tahitua said. “But I looked back and saw J-Bey was able to touch the ball, so that was an offload of stress.”
Sure enough, Bey stayed step-for-step with De La Salle tight end Drew Cunningham and got away with hanging on his back with his right hand while swatting the pass out of Cunningham’s grasp with his left.
“We stuffed their run a couple times before,” said Bey, who saw it all the way. “I knew they were going to try something different, so I just stuck to my keys and just made a play to the ball.”
The list of all Serra defenders who played Saturday sharing in Athletes of the Week honors: starters — Alapati, Bey, Mann, Niu, Poloka, Tahitua, junior cornerback Jermaine Barrett, junior defensive tackle Jay Leder, senior defensive end Taniela Folau, senior cornerback Jaden Green and senior safety Brooks Trimmer; reserves — senior defensive end Chase Harrison, senior safety Jun Jun Jennings, junior safety Aaron Maier, junior defensive end Tommy Miller, senior linebacker Michael Pedrotti, junior safety Isaiah Samifua, senior defensive lineman Nick Spink and junior linebacker Sepeti Manoa Taimani.
And, while Athletes of the Week is a student award, kudos to Monsef for engineering the “A+” performance.
“I always tip my hat to Coach Mons, he’s the brains behind all this,” Walsh said. “Clearly, it has to be a confluence of everything. But when Coach Mons gets those guys on the right page, and everything’s going, it’s an absolute masterpiece. And I think today was a defensive masterpiece.”
