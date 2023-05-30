Hillsdale’s first Central Coast Section baseball championship couldn’t have ended more appropriately.
Starting pitcher Nick Strezo finished off the complete game with a ground ball, the ninth he’d induced off Capuchino bats. That grounder went to third baseman Ethan Belloni, who fielded it smoothly and fired to first base for his fifth infield assist of the game.
The dogpile ensued — a well-earned and unique celebration in the middle of the Excite Ballpark infield — after a 3-0 victory over Cap in the Division V championship game, a celebration of Hillsdale’s first CCS crown in program history. And this to finish off Hillsdale’s graduation day, with eight seniors on the team having received their high school diplomas earlier in the evening.
“There was eight of us that went to the ceremony,” Strezo said. “They gave us our diplomas before everyone else. We got to graduate on stage. They congratulated us on making it to CCS. ... We got a round of applause. A lot of cheers.”
Fittingly, Strezo and his junior counterpart Belloni have earned the final Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors of the 2022-23 high school year.
The two certainly shined under the lights of the ball park formerly known as Municipal Stadium. Strezo, a staple on the mound all season long, fired an eight-hit shutout for his 10th complete game of the year. It was also his second straight shutout in the CCS playoffs, having turned in a three-hitter against Harbor five days earlier in the tourney opener.
“Strezo is freaking awesome,” Belloni said. “He’s our guy. He’s been our guy the whole year. He’s been doing frickin’ awesome.”
Belloni hasn’t enjoyed quite the same consistency. He’s earned more playing time as the season has progressed, forcing his way into the lineup because of his bat. Hitting .333 on the season, only his younger brother, sophomore Jake Belloni, has done better among Hillsdale regulars with a .339 mark.
Not that you could tell by the exquisite defensive game Belloni played at the hot corner in the CCS championship, but settling in at any one position was a season-long battle for the junior. He started the year splitting time at shortstop, but the rangy junior Joseph Hoskins ultimately won the starting job there. Belloni didn’t take over as the starting third baseman until the second half of the regular season.
“His hitting came alive and I needed to keep him in the lineup,” Knights manager Willie Baroncini said.
Belloni was a beast with a bat in his hands in the CCS finals, going 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored as Hillsdale’s leadoff hitter.
“This is amazing,” Belloni said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. We haven’t won one of these things in ever. So, this is awesome. It means the world to me.”
Hillsdale now advances to the CIF Northern California Division IV tournament. As the No. 5 seed, the Knights travel to No. 4 Leroy Greene Academy in Sacramento for Tuesday’s opener in the eight-team tourney at 4 p.m.
