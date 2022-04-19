Playing against San Mateo softball teams seems to bring out the best in Shannon Keighran.
It stands to reason. The St. Francis-Mountain View sophomore grew up playing alongside many of the core players from Hillsdale and Aragon. A native of Burlingame, Keighran started her travel softball career with the West Bay Warriors. She’s been teammates with Aragon’s Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo, as well as Hillsdale’s Hannah Levy and Alex Bunting.
It was last season when Keighran, as a freshman, posted a career-high 14 strikeouts in the Lancers’ 9-1 win over Aragon. Well, Saturday she did another number against Hillsdale, this time dominating on both sides of the ball.
“There are some days you just feel better than others and Hillsdale was definitely one of them,” Keighran said.
Keighran has been named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week for not only shining in the pitching circle. Sure, her two-hit shutout and season-high 10 strikeouts would have been enough to secure the 10-0 win. But Keighran also got it done at the plate, erupting for the first multi-home run game of her varsity career, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs.
It was a near perfect week at the plate for the sophomore standout. Through the Lancers’ three wins — an 18-0 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral in West Catholic Athletic League play, followed by a 14-0 non-league win over Presentation — Keighran was 8 for 9 with three homers.
The only out she made all week was a strikeout in the late innings against SHC, when her swinging out of her shoes led to a strikeout, just her fourth in 27 at-bats this season.
“I was swinging hard,” Keighran said. “I fouled the ball into my leg like three times. I’m all bruised from that.”
Keighran is enjoying the chance to get regular at-bats. As a freshman last season, she was nearly exclusively a pitcher, totaling just four ABs on the year. This season, it took her a few games to crack the starting lineup. But when her name was in the starting lineup against Norco in a tournament game at the Michelle Carew Classic in Anaheim, she made an impression on St. Francis head coach Mike Oakland.
“I was looking for a spark and was looking for some pop and I put her in a game ... and she hasn’t come out of the lineup yet,” Oakland said. “It seems the more at-bats she gets, the more locked in she hits.”
The intriguing thing about Keighran’s performance in the Norco game was she went hitless in the game, logging a 0-for-2 batting line. However, she did produce a sacrifice fly for her first varsity RBI.
“I did my job,” Keighran said. “I didn’t really worry about me getting the hit. I just wanted the team to be able to score a run and to do my part.”
Since then, Keighran has put together a nine-game hitting streak. Eight of those games have been multi-hit performances. She has gone 17 for 23 over that stretch and is currently batting .667 hitting out of the No. 6 spot on a power-packed St. Francis team.
The Lancers are in the midst of another special season.
Last year, St. Francis marched to an undefeated 26-0 record and an undisputed championship in the Central Coast Section Open Division tournament, allowing just one run — in a semifinal win 9-1 against Aragon — through three games in the CCS’s elite playoff tournament. Keighran was in the circle when St. Francis recorded the final out of a 6-0 win against Notre Dame-Salinas in the championship game.
This year, the Lancers have lost two games, both in elite tournaments. Otherwise, the pride of the WCAL softball world is poised for a repeat and is getting it done with the same corps of pitching. St. Francis has a rotation of three pitchers — Keighran, sophomore Kate Munnerlyn and junior Chloe Cummings — who have etched a staff ERA of 1.22.
“We don’t ever have a set amount of innings,” Keighran said. “It’s all by how the game is going. So, we’re always ready. … Us three pitchers work together and none of us are bothered by the amount of time we play.”
Now Keighran — who has been playing for the Cal Nuggets travel team for the past five years — is emerging as one of the top talents in the WCAL. But the power game is a recent development, as she entered last week with just two career varsity home runs to her credit.
That changed against Presentation amid the unlikeliest of settings. Not only does Presentation not have fences. The Panthers used a dramatic shift in an attempt to stifle St. Francis’ power, moving its second baseman into the outfield to field four outfielders. Keighran beat the shift by hitting over it, blasting a drive to left-center and flying around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Her two homers against Hillsdale both cleared the wall though. In the game, St. Francis totaled five home runs, including two from Redwood City native Brooke Deppiesse, who bats in front of Keighran in the Lancers’ order. The two even hit back-to-back homers in the second inning.
“As soon as Brooke hit that one, I was thinking: ‘Back-to-back sounds nice,’” Keighran said.
But the Lancers are hitting at a remarkable pace 1 through 9. As a team, St. Francis is batting .455 with 34 home runs on the season. Eight different players have supplied homers thus far.
“Yeah, we always have at least two home runs in a game,” Keighran said, “because … 1 through 9 are capable of hitting it out of the park.”
