Menlo senior Hanna Hoffman has been a volleyball setter since she was 10.
So, when Menlo head coach Tony Holland approached her about taking on a more diverse role, it might have seemed intimidating. But not to Hoffman. Instead, when she was asked as a sophomore to incorporate a right-side hitting attack into her arsenal, she was intrigued.
Even more intriguing, Holland was looking to accelerate Menlo’s offense by utilizing both Hoffman and then-freshman Havannah Hoeft as six-rotation setters. It meant both would split time at the setting position, while also taking on roles as attacking hitters.
“I was very down for it because I know Havannah and she’s a great setter,” Hoffman said. “And I knew coming in, it would add a lot of value to our team, but I also knew I wouldn’t play as much as I was used to. So, I think Tony introducing a system where both of us were playing worked really well.”
Hoeft has since relocated to Utah, and Menlo has reconfigured its lineup once again. The Lady Knights still use a two-setter lineup with senior Zoe Gregory playing a more conventional three-rotation role. Hoffman, though, is still working as a six-rotation standout. And she saved one of her best varsity performances for one of the biggest regular-season matches of the year.
Hoffman has been named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week for her standout showing last Thursday in Menlo’s three-set sweep of Sacred Heart Prep. The showdown was a battle for outright claim to first place in the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division.
All the senior setter did was record a triple-double with 14 kills, 12 digs and 16 assists. This capped a pivotal week, with Menlo also defeating perennial WBAL contender Notre Dame-Belmont last Tuesday — a match in which Hoffman nearly tallied another triple-double, totaling nine kills, nine digs and 15 assists.
“Last week was a super big week for us finishing the first half of league,” Hoffman said. “So, I think just going into the week we were just focused on proving our dominance in the WBAL … and focused on taking that (first-place) spot.”
Hoffman’s versatility has helped Holland install a system where Menlo relies on an array of attackers. Imagine the depth of the San Francisco Giants’ baseball lineup on a volleyball court, where scoring can come from any one player at any time. The Knights currently boast two players averaging over three kills per set — senior Sharon Nejad (3.5 k/s) and Simone Adam (3.2) — and four more players with over two in sophomore Cleo Hardin (2.8), junior Emma Donley (2.2), and Hoffman and junior Brooke Dombkowski (2.1 apiece).
“I like to throw everything at a defense and have them not know where we are coming from,” Holland said. “And having all five hitting positions helps with that.”
As a 6-foot presence, Hoffman has long had the length to dominate on the volleyball court. But when she was 10, she found herself in the rare situation of being one of the shortest players on her club volleyball team. This is because she played up a level when she was 10, learning the setting position with the 12-and-under Vision Volleyball Club.
When she landed at Menlo, she immediately moved into a starting setter role as a freshman. This was in 2018, when Selina Xu — now a junior with the Stanford volleyball team — was a senior. But Xu did not play in 2018 due to a season-ending injury.
Little did Hoffman know a hitting role was in her immediate future. Holland said this is the difference between high school and club volleyball — that in high school, teams have to play the hands they’re dealt. And at that time, Menlo needed firepower. It just so happened Hoffman’s arm showed enough potential that Holland identified her as a future weapon off the right side.
“I really don’t have any background in it besides playing it in high school,” Hoffman said. “I really love hitting because I don’t really do it in club … but I really enjoy it and I think being a setter, I can see the court in a better view because I know a swing is not always going to get a kill. But I can find the open spots on the court.”
Hoffman’s leadership is also a weapon for the ambitious Knights.
“The thing about Hanna is she’s always the hardest worker to come into the gym … and she’s always been just a pleasure to work with,” Holland said.
Currently at the halfway point of the WBAL slate, Menlo will face NDB and SHP one more time this season. Prior to that, Hoffman will get the chance to glimpse her future when she travels to Newton, Massachusetts in two weeks to go on her official visit to Boston College, where she has committed to play next year.
When she returns, it is back to the work of taking the 2021 Menlo Knights as far as they can go — with contending for both Central Coast Section and California Interscholastic Federation championships most certainly on the table.
“I think a goal for us throughout the season was just winning league and just dominating all the teams, and being at the top,” Hoffman said. “Because we’re mostly focused on the postseason … and league is just a step of the way. So, I think beating Notre Dame and Sacred Heart was just a step in that direction.”
