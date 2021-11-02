Two years ago, during his sophomore season, it seemed clear Sergio Beltran was destined for great things.
Menlo’s junior-varsity quarterback led the JV Knights to a perfect 10-0 season. The anticipation for his varsity career anticipated more of the same. Then came COVID, and the 2020 season was postponed, leaving those in Menlo football circles wondering if Beltran would ever realize his amazing potential.
At Menlo, of all places — the first high school in the nation to close its campus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic — they anguished over not knowing when the school’s athletics programs would begin a return to normalcy.
“Menlo takes the safety rate seriously,” Beltran said. “With the COVID situation, you never really knew if we were going to play again.”
When Menlo did return to the field in the truncated spring 2020-21 season, Beltran hit the ground running. The junior led the Knights to a 4-1 record last season, with the Peninsula Athletic League once again glimpsing his amazing potential.
Well, it’s safe to say Beltran has realized that potential this season.
The senior quarterback has been selected Daily Journal Athlete of the Week on the heels of one of the great accomplishments in the history of PAL football. With a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior Tyler Flynn late in the first half of Menlo’s 55-17 over Carlmont at Bruce Usher Stadium, his 42nd TD pass of the season, Beltran broke the all-time, single-season Central Coast Section record for touchdown passes in a regular season.
“I don’t even remember it,” Beltran said of the record-breaking pass. “I just remember scoring, throwing a pass. And then once we got to the sideline, everyone started cheering for me. It was a great feeling. My teammates have always been there for me. It was a surreal moment.”
Beltran’s humility has been well documented. And this isn’t just a claim coming from the Menlo ranks.
On Oct. 2, in the Knights’ 48-7 victory over Jefferson, Beltran totaled seven touchdown passes in a game for the second time this season. The first was in Menlo’s Aug. 28 opener against Sequoia. So, if anyone might be gun-shy about bragging on Beltran, it might be Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela Jr.
But this is certainly not the case.
“Reading about him, just one thing that stands out is just his humility,” Portela said, “and just the praise he was giving to his receivers and coaches. And then just watching him, the one thing is, he’s deadly accurate.”
Menlo’s arsenal of wide receivers has been a big component of Beltran’s success, no doubt. The Knights’ pair of senior wide outs, Carter Jung and Robby Enright, have been explosive in the yards-after-catch department. Jung leads the team with 14 touchdown catches while Enright has added 11, with the two easily combining for over 100 YAC, maybe over 200.
“Carter Jung, Robby Enright, they’re all just very gifted athletes who can make a play out of nothing,” Beltran said. “It’s all about trust. I know I can trust them. And they get open easily, so it makes my job easy just knowing I can lob it to them, and they’ll make a play.”
It might be easy to take Beltran’s accomplishment for granted. After all, the senior stands a modest 5-11 and doesn’t own the most blazing of arms. Beltran, though, is cut more from the Kyler Murray cloth as a quarterback who passes often, with accuracy and intelligence, and combines it with being able to run the ball effectively and explosively.
“If a guy has to chop his feet to catch a ball, or jump in the air to catch a ball, that might be something that’s overlooked,” Aragon head coach Steve Sell said. “Those yards after the catch might be from how accurately he throws the ball.”
Short drops and bubble screens have been a big weapon in Menlo’s arsenal this year. But don’t let the short passes fool you, Portela said. They aren’t as easy as they look.
“Those short throws in actuality are some of the hardest throws to make on the field,” Portela said. “And he would not miss. Playing against him would just drive you nuts … but as a fan of the game, he’s special to watch.”
Beltran can throw the ball downfield as well, as he demonstrated with each his record-tying and record-breaking passes Friday. Entering the game with 40 touchdown passes on the year — one shy of Monta Vista quarterback Ryan Hancock’s record set in 1989 — it took Beltran all of three plays to tie it with an 88-yard bomb down the left sideline to Jung, who broke free and caught the lofty spiral perfectly in stride.
Between Jung’s first-quarter score and the record-breaking TD, Beltran showed off his legs, rushing for three scores of 6, 3 and 26 yards to run up a 27-3 lead.
“They were bringing a lot of pressure up the middle,” Beltran said. “So, our O-line made holes happen and I just took advantage of it.”
Then when Menlo got the ball back with 1:58 remaining in the half, Beltran unleased the air assault, culminating in a 20-yard touchdown strike to Flynn in the back of the end zone. Once again, Beltran showed his timing and touch for delivering a ball downfield for what Flynn termed an unscripted play.
“It’s awesome,” Flynn said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. That’s just a credit to Sergio. That dude’s crazy and he’s been balling all year.”
For good measure, Beltran went on to add TD-throw No. 43 on the year, a 3-yard pass to Jack Giesler, midway through the third quarter.
Aside from the touchdown total, another eye-popping number is Menlo’s record. Beltran is in the midst of a command performance after his perfect sophomore JV season. The varsity Knights wrapped up the outright PAL Ocean Division title Friday night with a perfect 5-0 league record and have etched a 9-0 overall record on the year.
“Last year, our team was made up of mostly juniors, so we had a lot of experience playing together,” Beltran said. “We had five games only, but we made the most of it. We came in our senior year that we had a legit shot of doing something special.”
Menlo’s last regular-season test comes Saturday in hosting rival Sacred Heart Prep of the upper PAL Bay Division in the 2021 Valpo Bowl. SHP is the only team to defeat Beltran over the past three years, having won the season-finale 2020-21 Valpo Bowl in April.
