This is a big week for Jalen Moss.
Menlo-Atherton’s burgeoning superstar receiver is set to announce his anticipated college commitment. Mum is the word until Friday, when he will declare his intent at an official signing ceremony.
Moss sure set the stage for his big announcement in style. The senior led the Bears to a 38-7 victory last Thursday over Terra Nova, erupting for a career-high 236 yards receiving on seven catches with two gargantuan touchdowns — a feat earning him Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors.
“Obviously, his speed speaks for itself,” Saunders said. “He’s one of the most explosive players in California. With the time off (last year due to the shortened COVID season), it was nice to see him put on that kind of performance more than once.”
Moss has tabbed triple-digit receiving yards in five of M-A’s seven games this year. No, that doesn’t even account for his 96-yard pick-6 interception Oct. 1 against Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills.
Nothing compares to his performance against Terra Nova though, especially considering he gained a bulk of his 236 yards on two receptions. Both were on screen passes caught behind the line of scrimmage. Both allowed Moss to showcase his combination of blazing speed and acumen for the open field.
Not that the senior was surprised each of the catches turned into touchdowns. It’s just the way he draws it up every time he touches the ball, Moss said.
“Whenever I know a play is called for me, I think in my mind I have to go score, I have to go make a big play,” Moss said.
M-A has a proud tradition of big playmakers. When Moss emerged on the varsity scene as a freshman, the Bears were flying high toward an eventual Division 3-AA state championship triumph but had to wait in line to get reps behind a talented receiver corps that included sophomore Troy Franklin, now at University of Oregon.
The next-generation tandem of Franklin and Moss rose to the surface in 2019. The two finished one-two in receiving yards for the Bears that season. Their planned tour de force in 2020-21 never came to be, however, as the pandemic forced the postponement of the abbreviated varsity football season until the spring semester, and saw Franklin opt out of his senior year altogether.
“Honestly, I knew it would be more of a struggle this year because last year I was going off letting people know about Jalen Moss,” Moss said. “Because before that, I was living in the shadow of Troy Franklin.”
Moss hasn’t emerged from that legendary shadow on his lonesome. The key to his two coast-to-coast touchdown scores against Terra Nova, he said, was an array of blockers — each of whom he detailed by name with laser clarity.
“I always had a crew of blockers there to help me lead the way,” Moss said.
The acceleration toward his first TD saw him break an early tackle, but the pivotal spot was senior receiver Johnnie Barbie’s ability to keep pace with Moss as he broke up the sideline. Barbie not only provided an early block but screened off a pursuing defender as Moss crossed into the red zone.
Barbie was in on the blocking scheme for the second score as well, with Johno Price also clearing the early path by blocking a linebacker.
Moss, of course, deserves a lot of the credit. Saunders offered that credit with an array of descriptors — among them: smarter, faster, stronger — but chief among them was one less frequented term: “technician.”
“As a receiver, there’s a lot of subtle movements in place ... a lot that gets lost on the untrained eye,” Saunders said. “You just kind of see the end result sometimes. ... I think he’s just a much more complex player than just the athlete he is.”
Moss’s big night also helped senior quarterback Matt MacLeod improve to 2,281 passing yards for the season. MacLeod currently leads the Peninsula Athletic League, just 27 yards better than crosstown standout Sergio Beltran of Menlo School, who Friday broke the Menlo program record for touchdown passes in a season with 40.
“[MacLeod] is just a great player all around,” Moss said. “He can run the ball, he can throw deep ... he’s just one of the best quarterbacks in Northern California.”
MacLeod and Moss have been joined every step of the way through their M-A careers. Whereas MacLeod was relatively new to the sport of football when he arrived on campus, Moss is a gridiron lifer. But growing up in Ohio — where he focused on defense during his early Pop Warner days — he didn’t convert to offense until signing on with the Pop Warner Menlo-Atherton Vikings.
The lifelong mission has never changed though. And it is that mission was on display as Moss ripped up yards for not one, but two highlight reel plays last week.
“Just push myself, just finish everything,” Moss said. “Since I’ve been a child, I’ve just pushed myself to be great, and that’s what I’m doing every day ... just to put myself into a position to do what I’m doing right now.”
