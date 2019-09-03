The nickname has followed him his entire football career.
Nathan Iskander — otherwise known simply as “Rabbit” — stands 5-7, 145 pounds as a high school senior at Hillsdale. So, imagine his stature as a second-grader playing Pop Warner football with the Bayside Broncos.
That is when his Pop Warner coach observed the combination of speed and elusiveness that has sustained him all these years. And he earned the nickname that — unlike many a defender that has tried to bring him down — has stuck.
“Back in second grade, I was always this small, little, fast kid,” Iskander said. “And ever since then I’ve always called ‘Rabbit.’”
Now, “Rabbit” is the Daily Journal’s inaugural Athlete of the Week of the 2019-20 school year.
Hillsdale’s leading rusher last year as a junior, Iskander continued bounding, and bobbing, and darting his way through seams in the defense last Friday in the Fighting Knights’ 41-6 win at Irvington. Iskander needed just 11 carries to total 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
“Irvington, they’re going through it right now,” Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi said. “We’ve all been there. … He was able to pop a few and made a few guys miss with the big guys blocking up front. So, it was just a kind of a combo platter where everything aligned.”
It was a season ago when Iskander expected to split time with now-graduated Quincy Sherman. But that lineup changed after Sherman fractured his collarbone Week 1. Iskander was on his own the next four weeks and started building a junior season that saw him surpass the 100-yard plateau in four games en route to totaling 760 ground yards on the year.
Parodi said the loss of Sherman a year ago did not factor in his decision to sit Iskander in the second half against Irvington. The score was essentially the reason with the Knights leading 41-0 at the break.
But what could have been had Iskander played the entire game?
“He would have had a very special day,” Parodi said. “But out of respect to his teammates and our opponents, we felt it was good to get other people some reps. We have a pretty good idea of what he can do if we can get him in space.”
Hillsdale actually first struck by air. A 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Loftus to Johnny Goode — no nickname required there — put the Knights up 6-0. The score was prefaced by Iskander dashing across midfield for a 21-yard run though.
Then “Rabbit” really went to work. On the first play of Hillsdale’s next possession, he shot the A-gap on a trap play and sprinted 65 yards for a score. The Irvington defense never laid a hand on him. He’d go on to add a 6-yard rushing score and finished his night with a 47-yard score.
“He’s fast, he’s quick, he’s elusive,” Parodi said. “He definitely just has a natural gift for knowing where to get with the ball in his hands.”
Loftus added a 13-yard scoring pass to Ben Weiskopf in the first quarter. Xavier Andrade later scored on a five-yard run.
Iskander said people, even some of his coaches prior to high school, have tried to talk him out of playing running back. But he’s remained in the backfield since the “Rabbit” nickname was born.
“I’ll break my arm, I’ll break my leg; I just want to play football,” Iskander said.
Not that this has ever been the case because, so far, no one has been able to catch him.
