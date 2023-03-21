Hillsdale junior Claire Shelton had never been regarded as a power hitter. The junior shortstop stepped onto the diamond Saturday for the Watsonville High School Girls’ Softball Varsity Tournament with four hits on the season — all singles.
That changed big time as the Lady Knights rallied for three wins to claim the tournament championship in Watsonville, as Shelton powered her way to Daily Journal Player of the Week honors. The junior went 6 for 10, including a double and three home runs, going deep once in every game.
“On Saturday I went up to the plate with a more aggressive mindset,” Shelton said. “I was looking to hit the first good pitches I saw. And also, the field was set up very differently than where we usually play. So, I think that definitely helped. And I’ve also been working on my mechanics and building my strength. So, I think it was a combination of a lot of things.”
Playing on the road, at a venue with a left-field fence, is a far cry from Hillsdale’s home yard. Because the multi-use facility also has room for a regulation soccer field, there is an abundance of outfield real estate, where home runs are typically of the inside-the-park variety.
“Yeah, it’s tough for all of the girls, all of the athletes that play at Hillsdale, because we have such a crazy field setup,” Hillsdale head coach Nick Dykes said. “So, I think her numbers could be better, but I think if we had a normal fence at Hillsdale, a lot of the players’ numbers would be different.”
Shelton, in her third varsity season, had never homered. She was certainly productive last season, batting .380 with a noteworthy slugging percentage of .535, fueled by seven doubles and two triples in 71 at-bats. She was also a run producer as a sophomore, ranking second on the team with 17 RBIs.
Saturday’s landmark three-HR performance was a first for Shelton, however, who even in a lifetime of recreation and travel softball had never homered more than once in a single day.
“Saturday, that usually doesn’t happen very often, so it was definitely very fun,” Shelton said. “But it was only possible because of my teammates, and I don’t think it would have felt as good if we weren’t able to win all three games. … It was definitely a team effort.”
With Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play set to get into full swing this week, Hillsdale enters as one of many promising teams intent on contending for a league title. The Knights are 7-0 through non-league play, including Saturday’s wins of 14-1 over San Lorenzo Valley; 4-2 over North Salinas; and 3-0 over Pacific Grove in the championship game.
Shelton’s most celebrated blast came in the day’s second game, a late-inning comeback fueled by some unlikely heroines. With the Knights trailing 2-0 in the sixth, sophomore Lexi Kuka hammered the first home run of her varsity career to cut the deficit in half. Then in top of the seventh, Shelton delivered a three-run blast to left field to give Hillsdale the lead.
The unsung heroines, however, were Hillsdale’s table setters, freshmen Taylor O’Mahoney and Sophia Shelton. Both were called upon in pinch-hitting roles, and both reached base, with O’Mahoney drawing a leadoff walk, and Sophia Shelton — Claire Shelton’s kid sister — singled to left.
“It was a really great experience for everyone,” Claire Shelton said. “We were all super happy for them, and I think this is a really good thing for them to see, especially this early on in their high school careers. And I think they’re all going to do really well going forward this year, and in the years to come.”
Shelton knows the importance of playing varsity softball as a freshman. In 2021, she was the only freshman to start the year on the varsity roster. Since then, she’s gotten serious about her softball future, with some help from the San Mateo Youth Softball Association.
It was in 2021 the longtime park and recreation league instituted the Eagles Fastpitch Softball travel team — coached by Dykes — allowing Shelton and her current Hillsdale teammates Mia DeMartini, Sammie Marinec, Kate Whiteman, Zoey Halaby and Paige Venezia to play on the national travel softball circuit.
“Her freshman and sophomore year on varsity she was still growing,” Dykes said. “I think she’s really coming into her own. She’s getting stronger, she’s working out, she’s playing club, she’s taking it seriously. … She’s just seeing the ball really well right now.”
The Knights face a tough PAL Bay slate this week. After opening league play with an 8-0 win over Woodside last Thursday — backed by two hits from Shelton, and a 4-for-4 day from DeMartini — Hillsdale is scheduled to face the Bay Division’s two other unbeaten teams this week in Sequoia and Capuchino.
