Joey Pierotti certainly knows how to stoke the fires of a rivalry.
The El Camino senior was all smiles after Saturday’s 18-2 baseball victory over archnemesis South City. Not only did the Colts win “The Glove” trophy in the annual rivalry matchup for the fifth straight time, Pierotti and his fellow seniors took the opportunity to showcase the trophy later that night at El Camino’s senior prom held at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.
“With prom being after the Glove Game, you just can’t lose that game,” Pierotti said. “It was a little added pressure because we just had to win and we wanted to bring the trophy back to the prom, which we did. It was a great day for baseball.”
“It’s a great day for baseball” is, of course, an unofficial motto for EC’s rival South City. It was the signature phrase of legendary South City coach Bob Brian. And Pierotti acknowledged that’s precisely why he exacted the phrase in his comment — part bragging rights, but also part reverence for the storied rivalry.
Pierotti has been named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Glove Game, tearing the cover off the ball to the tune of a 4-for-4 day with three doubles and six RBIs, all career-highs for the third-year varsity senior. But it doesn’t hurt that he bleeds Big Red for a rivalry matchup that has lost a bit of its allure in recent years, with South City having been relegated to the C-league Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division since 2019.
“I would say it’s definitely up there just because the history of the game with all the names being in that game,” Pierotti said. “It’s always a check mark on our calendar, trying to beat South City. … I hope it stays like this forever because it’s just a very historic game.”
The entire week turned out to be a productive one for Pierotti. After serving as the Colts’ leadoff batter for most of the year, he was moved to the No. 3 spot in the order last Wednesday, with Ryan DeBono returning from injury to take over at the top of the order.
Pierotti found his batting stroke in the midst of a two-game series with San Mateo. The Colts and Bearcats split the series, with both games going to extra-innings. And while Pierotti scuffled through a 0-for-4 day in El Camino’s 4-1 win in the opener, he bounced back to go 3 for 5 with three RBIs in a 12-9 loss in the finale, although it was a noteworthy day for EC’s offense as the Colts overcame an early 8-0 deficit and at a point even led 9-8 in the sixth inning.
There were some fireworks as well in the series finale with San Mateo. A collision at home plate between San Mateo baserunner Aidan Natusch and El Camino catcher Isaiah Rose led to a verbal exchange and both benches clearing. The situation soon calmed, with only one ejection levied, as Natusch was thumbed for running through the catcher, instead of sliding, at home plate.
In the grand scheme of El Camino’s week, though, it turned out to be a perfect leadup to Saturday’s rivalry showdown, a rivalry known for the heated tempers of yesteryear. It doesn’t hurt that San Mateo’s star infielder, Giancarlo Selvitella, is the son of South City baseball legend John Selvitella.
“It was a crazy week from having that San Mateo game to going into the actual rivalry game,” Pierotti said “All the tempers were up, and the excitement was going on.”
It took Pierotti some extra reps in the batting cages to get his batting swing working. Prior to his three-hit output last Friday, the right-handed hitter was mired in a 0-for-10 rut.
“It’s been kind of a roller coaster throughout the season,” Pierotti said.
He got in rhythm with hand path to the ball and balance in his stance just in time for Saturday’s rivalry game. Not that Colts manager Brian Ghilarducci was surprised, after the increase in volume coming out of EC’s batting practice later in the week when Pierotti was in the cage.
“It’s probably the best I’ve seen him look all year,” Ghilarducci said. “Just his balance and his swing were dialed, so I wasn’t too surprised about Saturday.”
Pierotti wasn’t only a factor at the plate. He also earned the pitching victory in the Glove Game, though it was admittedly not his most effective outing. Sure, he got through 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on just one hit. But he was so geeked up on adrenaline, he never found the comfort zone, walking five batters to go with five strikeouts.
He certainly made up for it at the plate, though.
“He’s my best hitter,” Ghilarducci said. “I always have him bat leadoff because he always comes out with a bang.”
Now, in moving to the No. 3 spot in EC’s order, that “bang” has suddenly shown up in the RBI column, with Pierotti now owning 13 RBIs this season, nine of them coming last week.
