Aragon’s Keiya Wada puts away a shot at net during his No. 1 doubles match Thursday in the PAL boys’ tennis team tournament finals. Wada and his partner Thomas Nie fell to M-A’s Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst 7-6(2), 6-3.
For the past 20 years, two Atherton-based schools have ruled the Peninsula Athletic League. This year, the balance of power shifted, with a pair of San Mateo-based teams earning the PAL’s two automatic bids to the Central Coast Section boys’ tennis postseason tournament.
Aragon clinched the PAL’s second postseason berth on its home court Thursday with a gritty 4-3 win over Menlo-Atherton in the PAL boys’ tennis team championship. The first CCS bid was claimed by the San Mateo Bearcats, who earned a bye in the PAL team tournament by virtue of winning the PAL Bay Division regular-season championship.
Wednesday’s closely contested PAL tournament finals featured two regular tiebreaker sets, as well as two third-set super tiebreakers. But it was Aragon No. 4 single Cooper Wong who clinched the win with a prolonged 6-4, 6-4 victory over M-A’s Kiren Duriseti.
“It’s really exciting,” Wong said. “In the past two years that I’ve been playing, we didn’t beat them at all. And this year, we beat them all three times we played them. Really close matches. But it feels real good.”
M-A has long been the powerhouse in the PAL Bay. The Bears previously won 12 straight Bay Division titles dating back to 2009 (There was no champion in 2020 and ’21 due to the pandemic). Prior to M-A’s streak, Menlo School won six straight PAL Bay Division titles from 2003-08 before converting to the West Bay Athletic League.
M-A hadn’t appeared in a PAL tournament since 2008 due to earning a bye with the Bay Division championship.
“We’ve been living a charmed life of not having to,” M-A head coach Tom Sorenson said. “But not this year.”
The balance of power shifted this season though, culminating in Wednesday’s No. 1 singles match. It was the third time Aragon No. 1 Veraaz Kahn met M-A’s Alex Briggs this season. The previous two matches resulted in one Briggs victory, and one match retired due to darkness.
Kahn turned the tide Wednesday though, winning in convincing fashion 6-0, 6-3. The freshman was sharp and precise with his forehand, and consistently moved the senior Briggs around the court.
“I think today he came out firing,” Briggs said. “He was making basically no errors. He was putting the ball wherever he wanted to. So, credit to him. He played a great match.”
Aragon head coach Dave Owdom said Kahn is Muslim and has been fasting until sunset every day during Ramadan, which ended Wednesday. Kahn credited Owdom with helping his psyche.
“Coach Dave told me to be more patient,” Kahn said, “and it really helped me considering the last two times I was more impatient; I would miss frequently. So, I remember what Coach Dave told me and that really worked in my favor today.”
M-A earned wins at No. 2 singles, with Adi Kudaravilla defeating Naveen Schwarzkopt 2-6, 6-1 (10-8); at No. 3 singles as Frode Solem defeated Darrin O’Brien 6-4, 7-6(5); and at No. 1 doubles with Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst defeating Keiya Wada and Thomas Nie 7-6(2), 6-3.
But the Dons seized the momentum with a comeback win at No. 2 doubles, as Jack He and Max Gan overcame a 4-9 deficit in the super tiebreaker to win it 6-4, 5-7 (11-9) over Rylan Stern and Thomas Garff.
“A once in a lifetime moment, really,” Gan said. “We did it once — it was 8-9 before — then the same thing. [Today’s win] was totally exciting. We just had to go for it.”
Stern and Garff forced four match points, but He and Gan set the comeback in motion when Gan split the two with a lightning forehand through the middle.
“I think I just went for it,” Gan said. “I hit that winner straight cross court and they couldn’t get it. The momentum was crazy there. I don’t think we could have lost after that.”
But things didn’t start off quite as smoothly for Aragon’s No. 2 doubles team. With both He and Gan featuring powerful velocity, He nearly took his teammate out with an errant serve that would have made Forrest Gump proud by striking Gan directly in the buttocks.
“I don’t know what happened there,” He said. “It was like a malfunction in my brain.”
Gan dropped to the court and laid motionlessly for about a minute before shaking it off and continuing play.
“I forgive him because we won,” Gan said.
Rounding out the card, Aragon No. 3 doubles Ziv Rapoport and Pratham Valluri defeated Micah Robinson, Calvin Linnert 7-5, 6-4.
The Dons now advance to the CCS team championship tournament beginning May 3. M-A still has a chance to qualify for the CCS tourney as an at-large team.
“I think as a team we have a chance,” Briggs said. “We had a pretty good season. … We were a point away from automatically qualifying. So, I think we have a shot.”
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
