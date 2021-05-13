In the world of track and field, it just takes one meet to put an athlete on the map. One meet that pushes athletes to times, distances and heights never before accomplished.
That’s what the Aragon track and field team accomplished in Monday’s dual meet victory over Westmoor. The Dons, one win away from completing an undefeated season, got their first real test and they responded as 36 boys and girls set either season records or personal records.
For sprinter Ian Koe and hurdler Alyssa Huie, their performances vaulted them into the top ranks of all athletes in the Central Coast Section. Koe’s time of 22.14 in the 200 is the fastest time in the section this season, eclipsing San Lorenzo Valley’s Alex Castro-Neri, who ran a 22.30 April 1.
And while his 400-meter time of 51.32 was not a personal best, it was enough to give him the third-fastest time in the CCS this season, which is led by Serra’s Aidan Mendoza and his 50.32.
Huie, a Middle College student at College of San Mateo who competes for her home school, set a personal record in the 100 hurdles, with her time of 16.80 vaulting her into the top-5 of the CCS, putting her at No. 4. Fremont-Sunnyvale’s Trisha Sharma has the section’s fastest time of 16.36.
Huie also set a PR in the 300 hurdles, with her time of 51.19 giving her the 15th fastest time in the CCS this season.
Both athletes believed they were making up for lost time after having their junior seasons taken away by the pandemic.
“Because I missed last year, I should make this year the best,” Huie said. “I’ve been struggling to break 17 for the last few years.”
Sprinter Danny Rose is also having a strong season and set PRs in both the 100 (11.33), which is the 15th-fastest time in the CCS this season, and the 200 (22.87).
It’s a wonder the Dons are actually in the position they are because just a few days before spring break, one of the athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing then forced a majority of the team to quarantine for 14 days. Of the 50 members of the team, Aragon head coach Greg Alvarado said 40 were forced to miss two weeks of training.
But given the work ethic he had seen throughout the pandemic, Alvarado never thought those affected athletes would throw in the towel.
“It’s a thought in your mind, but knowing these kids … they’ve been out here since we’ve been able to condition in September,”
Alvarado said. “I’ve coached for 45 years, at Westmoor and Jefferson, and these kids are just a great group of kids. They’ve been able to fight through the adversity and disappointment.”
Alvarado and the Dons were definitely disappointed when the 2020 season was scrapped, as he believed the team was poised to do big things in the postseason. He believes the disappointment from last season is motivating everyone this season.
“Last year, we had an outstanding team and we lost the whole season,” Alvarado said. “They realized what they had (last year). When they lost the whole year, I think they all came together and said, ‘Let’s fight.’ It hasn’t been easy for any team.”
Koe said since he only competes in track, losing out on his junior season was frustrating. While he is enjoying a strong season in 2021, he can only imagine where he would be if 2020 wasn’t canceled.
“I was excited to get out here and compete, (but) if I had last year to compete, I think I would be ahead of where I am now,” Koe said. “(But) in track, it’s important to accept what happens and move on. You can’t let it frustrate you.”
In addition to their own training, the Dons’ senior leaders — including Koe, Huie, decorated distance runner Blaine Reynolds and sprinter Ella Bartlett — took on roles as assistant coaches as Alvarado recovered from an off-season injury. They took it upon themselves to get the team together and pointed in the right direction.
“[They’re] very unselfish. [They] spent a lot of time helping the other kids, which has probably distracted them from focusing on themselves,” Alvarado said.
For Koe, helping the younger team members is part of the job of an upper classmen.
“When I first joined the team, the upper classmen were really helpful,” Koe said. “I thought it was important (to help the younger athletes) to help the team grow.”
Despite putting together some of their best performances, the season isn’t over. Wednesday, the Daily Journal learned that there will be a Peninsula Athletic League championship meet, which would qualify athletes for the recently green-lit CCS trials and championships next month at Soquel High School.
So the Dons and the rest of the PAL still have work to do and the PAL will have to do a lot to catch up with Aragon.
“We’re just converting from strength to speed now,” Alvarado said. “[We] haven’t really gone to speed workouts, so there is definitely room for improvement.”
