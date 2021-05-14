The Peninsula Athletic League tennis season came to an abrupt end last week for all but four teams, who got a chance to extend their seasons playing in the PAL team tournament to determine the final automatic berth into the Central Coast Section playoff.
In tournament finals Thursday, Aragon hosted Hillsdale, with the Dons posting a 6-1 victory. They become just the second team from San Mateo County to assure themselves a spot in the CCS tournament. The Dons will join San Mateo High, which was awarded the league’s automatic bid when Menlo-Atherton and Carlmont — the top two teams in the PAL’s Bay Division — who bowed out of the tournament after the Sequoia Union High School District voted two weeks ago not to send any of its teams to CCS playoffs.
“It feels good (to qualify for CCS). I was doubtful (there would be a CCS tournament), but hopeful,” said Aragon senior Randy Liu, whose win at No. 2 singles captured the Dons’ winning fourth point.
“I’m just really happy to be playing again. I thought for sure there wouldn’t be any CCS.”
The CCS team tennis tournament is kind of a double-edged sword. The PAL schedule was initially slated to run through May 27, but the season was abandoned halfway through the schedule when the CCS announced two weeks ago it would be holding tournaments in most of the winter and spring sports. Tennis was included, but the drawback was the tournament was slated to begin Monday, May 17.
That forced all but five teams to end their seasons prematurely. In addition to San Mateo — which was in third place in the standings but received the league’s automatic bid after M-A and Carlmont could not attend — Aragon, Hillsdale, Burlingame and the Ocean Division’s Half Moon Bay were given the opportunity to play at least one more match.
Aragon, the top seed in the tournament, advanced to the PAL final with a 5-2 win over Half Moon Bay, while Hillsdale took down Burlingame, 4-3.
Aragon handled Hillsdale 5-2 in their lone regular-season meeting, but Aragon coach Dave Owdom was expecting his team to have their hands full against the Knights in the tournament final. Doubles has been the strength of the Dons’ squad this year, so Owdom needed only one win from the four singles matches.
Instead, Aragon won three of the four singles matches in addition to its doubles sweep.
Against the Knights during the regular season, Aragon’s top two singles players were routed, including Liu, who was beaten by Hillsdale’s Pascal Rhee, 6-0, 6-3 on April 20.
In the rematch, however, Liu played a lot better, turning a 3-2, first-set advantage into a 6-2 first-set win. In the second set, Rhee got out to a 3-1 lead, but Liu won five straight games for the match win.
“It’s later in the season and I’m getting in shape,” Liu said of the turnaround. “I was serving well and I stepped up my return game.”
Owdom was mildly surprised to see Liu play so well.
“That was a huge win for him. It was a big moment,” Owdom said. “He’s struggled a lot this season. He had everything working (Thursday).”
It was the third singles win on the day for the Dons. Jason Hauk got the singles party started with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles and the day was capped by a marathon win at No. 4 singles from Cooper Wong, who rallied from a set down to win the match in a third-set, super tiebreaker 14-12. Wong prevailed 2-6, 6-3, (14-12).
The Dons No. 1 doubles team of Alex Tu and Ethan Chinn set the tone with a quick 6-0, 6-0 win. Amitat Smyla and Yossi Moff followed soon after, posting a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles. Andrew Cheng and Kausik Kolluri completed the doubles sweep, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), (10-4).
Hillsdale’s Marcus Cheng prevented the Aragon sweep, winning at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2.
“I’m glad they get to keep playing,” Owdom said of the CSS berth. “I’d rather play to May 27, but it is what it is.”
