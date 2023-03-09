There are two constants in life: death and taxes. And since 2009, you could add a third: the Menlo-Atherton boys’ tennis team will win the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship.
In addition to winning 12 straight division titles (no champions were declared in 2020 and 2021), they have won 10 with undefeated records. Carlmont beat them in 2013 and did it again in 2020, days before the COVID-induced shutdown on high school sports and society.
Tuesday, Aragon became the third Bay Division team to top M-A during a regular-season match in 14 years, beating the Bears 5-1 in San Mateo.
Aragon head coach Dave Owdom, who took over the tennis program beginning the 2004 season, doesn’t ever remember beating M-A.
“They’ve been hammering us (through the years). … I told my wife and she said, ‘You’re kidding. You beat M-A?’” Owdom said. “They’re good. They’re just not as strong as they have been. [They] don’t have the premiere 1 or 2 (singles players).”
Do the Dons? We’ll find out. Owdom said he has a young — albeit talented — team. The upset could simply be a case of being too young to know any better.
“I only have one junior and one senior who played [Tuesday] and a lot of sophomores who are really good,” Owdom said. “We have a lot of potential.”
The Dons’ No. 1 doubles team of Thomas Nie and Kieya Wada, both sophomores, set the tone with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ollie Novak and Mitchell Herbst.
The M-A tandem beat the Dons in both meetings last season.
Aragon went on to sweep the three doubles matches. Jack He and Max Gau, also sophomores, needed three sets for a 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-4 win. Ziv Rapoport and Pratham Valluri, a sophomore and senior, respectively, won a first-set tiebreaker, 7-6(5) before cruising to the win with a 6-1 second set.
Naveen Schwarzkopf, yet another second-year sophomore, and Cooper Wong, the only junior on the team, won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 match between Aragon freshman Veraaz Kahn and M-A’s Alex Briggs was suspended by darkness after splitting the first two sets, both in tiebreakers. They will play the tiebreaker ahead of the next Aragon-M-A match in Atherton later in the season.
Owdom had an inkling his team could be pretty good. Every year, going back at least a decade, Owdom has scheduled a non-league match with Palo Alto — which on a Central Coast Section scale, is a little bit better, traditionally, than the Dons. Owdom uses the annual match against the Vikings as kind of a barometer for the season.
While the match this season was eventually rained out, the Dons were handling the Vikings pretty easily.
“We never beat Palo Alto,” Owdom said. “But we won the first match, my No. 4 guy was two points away from winning his match, and then my No. 2, No. 1 and No. 1 (doubles) had all won one set.
“Unfortunately, the rain came at 5 o’clock (and washed out the match).”
The Dons may have a secret weapon, however. In a case of iron sharpening iron, Owdom has employed Varsha Jawadi as a hitting partner for some of the Dons’ players. Jawadi, a sophomore, is one of the top female players in the Bay Division, advancing to the PAL tournament final this past fall. She has come out to the boys’ practice a couple times this season to hit and hopefully make the boys’ team better.
“She would be No. 1 on … [the boys’] ladder,” Owdom said.
Has Owdom noticed an improvement in play after playing with her?
“Heck yeah. My No. 1 guy is really young and it really helped,” Owdom said.
With the win over the Bears, Owdom believes the Dons will have a target on their backs. Owdom knows there is a long way to go to decide a league champion, but Tuesday’s win shows there might be some actual drama in the Bay Division race this season.
Aragon may have the early-season upset, but the Dons could very easily be on the other end as well.
“I think it’s very even, our league,” Owdom said of the Bay Division. “The top five teams — M-A, us, Burlingame, Carlmont, San Mateo — who knows what will happen? … I just think the rest of the pack has caught up to M-A.”
The Dons are about to find out how strong the top of the Bay Division is. They hosted Burligame in a makeup match Wednesday, face Carlmont Thursday and San Mateo next Tuesday, weather permitting.
“This will be a big test coming up. … We’re a long ways away (from deciding the league title),” Owdom said. “Now, [we’re] going to get everybody’s best. That’s what we want.”
