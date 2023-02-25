It’s becoming a special year for the Aragon girls’ soccer team. After being moved from the Bay to the Ocean Division for the 2023 PAL season, the Dons went out and posted an undefeated championship season.
Then they earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Coast Section Division I bracket and have lived up to that billing and found out a lot about themselves along the way. Aragon knocked out eighth-seeded Burlingame, a Bay Division team, in the quarterfinals. In the Dons’ 2-1 semifinal win over No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont, they exacted revenge from a 6-1 thumping they took from the Tigers in January.
Now, Aragon is a win away from it’s third-ever girls’ soccer title and first since 2012.
Sequoia is trying to put together it’s own special season, which would be highlighted by the program’s first-ever CCS championship. It’s been a steady rise for the Ravens, from the pack of the Ocean Division to division champion. They then moved their way up the Bay Division standings, made their first CCS championship game appearance in the 2021 Division II final before finishing second in the Bay in 2023 and making their second title game appearance in three years as the No. 2 seed.
In order for either team to reach their goal, however, they’ll have to go through the other. The Dons and Ravens meet for the Division I championship at 12:30 p.m. at Sequoia High School.
Sequoia (12-3-5) comes into the game with the edge in experience. Head coach Melissa Schmidt said there are six players from that 2021 finals team, four of whom saw significant action. She pulled those players aside after practice Friday.
“I said, ‘Do you remember what I said after that (1-0 loss in 2021)?,” Schmidt said. “Emma Heist looked at me and said, ‘That we would be back (in the championship game).’
“And here we are. … This time, we have to finish it off.”
Aragon (17-3) does not have that kind of experience on which to draw. While head coach Michael Flynn questioned whether his team should be in Division I as the Ocean Division champion, a “B” league, the Dons have certainly proven worthy of the top seed, but they’re still playing the underdog card.
“I think we still have something to prove. This is another opportunity to play a good team, one who beat us handily after the (league) season was over,” Flynn said, referring to a 4-1 non-league loss to the Ravens 10 days ago.
The non-league game a week-and-a-half ago gave both teams a blueprint of how to attack one another.
“They know who they’re going to have to deal with,” Schmidt said. “If I’m Mike Flynn, I know who I might be double teaming, who I’m going to man mark.”
Flynn concurred.
“We know they’re going to play. We know who their playmakers are,” Flynn said. “But I think we’re a different team than two weeks ago.”
If you’re a soccer fan, this game presents a juicy matchup. Aragon features the Calvo sisters — senior Celeste and sophomore Violet. Both big and strong, they are interchangeable as striker and stopper. Celeste Calvo has really picked up her goal-scoring production of late and has scored goals in both CCS win.
Sequoia will counter the likes of Addi Haws and Nina Mills, who have speed and are relentless on the flanks.
The midfield battle should be equally interesting, with the dynamic Nurio Lopez Adorno for Aragon and ball-controlling Aminah Evans for Sequoia. Both feature solid back lines and the goalkeeping should be top notch.
“[We’re] confident now,” Flynn said. “We know we can play with anyone.”
Open Division
No. 2 Menlo-Atherton (15-0-5) vs No. 1 St. Francis (21-1)
3 p.m. Saturday at Santa Clara University
You would be hard pressed to find much difference between the second-seeded Bears and top-seeded Lancers. They have a combined record of 36-1-5, with the “1” in the loss column belonging to St. Francis.
Both won their respective league titles with unbeaten records and both have proven stingy defensively. Both teams have notched 15 shutouts this season. M-A goalkeeper Gigi Edwards opened the season with five straight clean sheets and allowed a total of seven goals through 20 matches. The Bears have not been scored on in the run of play through its first two CCS matches.
This is the Bears' fourth appearance in the CCS championship game. They won the Division I title in 2016 and had finals appearances in 1997 and 1998.
While the Bears are heavily reliant on junior striker Val Latu-Nava, who scored 11 times during the regular season, they have spread out the scoring. Sophomore Alessia Bolanos had tallied seven goals this season as M-A had 10 players get in the scoring column. Offensively, the Bears have scored 36 goals.
St. Francis has allowed eight goals, but the Lancers' offense has been potent, with 88 goals scored. Thirteen times they have scored three or more goals this season.
This will be the 20th CCS championship game appearance for the Lancers and only WCAL rival Mitty (18) has more CCS titles than the Lancers' 13. Their last title came in 2018.
Division II
No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (12-5-4) vs No. 3 Presentation (13-8-1)
10 a.m. Saturday at Sequoia High School
Making its first finals appearance since winning the 2020 championship, Sacred Heart Prep is looking for its fifth CCS title since 2014.
The fact SHP is even in the championship game is a testament to the players. The Gators opened the season 1-4-1, but they went 12-1-4 the rest of the regular season, losing only to Menlo School in WBAL Foothill Division play.
After opening CCS with a 2-0 win over Santa Clara, the Gators had to overcome a stoppage-time goal by Branham to pull out a 2-1 win over the Bruins in overtime to advance to the championship game.
The Gators have a solid 1-2 punch in juniors Molly Tinsley and Megan Sweeney, who have combined for 17 goals and 10 assists this season. Lewa White has made an impact as a freshman, netting five goals and four assists.
Presentation is the third team in the triumvirate of WCAL teams to dominate the various CCS brackets, joining Mitty and St. Francis. The Panthers have won seven CCS titles and have finished second another eight times in their 15 title appearances.
Their last crown came in 2017.
Unlike SHP, Presentation came out of the gates this season flying, going 9-1 during the non-league portion of the schedule. The Panthers improved to 10-1-1 after opening WCAL play with a tie against Sacred Heart Cathedral and a win over Valley Christian.
But the Panthers managed only one more win in WCAL play the rest of the way, finishing league play 2-7-1 and in fifth place. They had won just one of their last seven games before entering CCS play. Now, the Panthers have won straight, beating Christopher 4-2 in the quarterfinals and 2-0 over Woodside in the semis.
