Insofar as 0-0 ties go, Aragon and Sacred Heart Prep locked up for a good one.
With girls’ soccer league play scheduled to begin this week, both teams’ defenses demonstrated they were dialed in during Saturday’s final non-league tune-up at Palatella Field. Between Aragon’s frenetic play in the middle tier throughout the first half, to Sacred Heart Prep’s forward blitz to
start the second, neither team managed to earn so much as a clean shot on goal throughout.
Sacred Heart Prep defender Hadley Twitchell played as big a role in the outcome as anybody. The senior has played all of 150 minutes this season — since returning Thursday from an injury that cost her SHP’s first eight games — and Twitchell’s defensive discipline has had an immediate impact.
“She’s solid,” said opposing Aragon head coach Mike Flynn. “She’s great. Even [our] girls were talking about it. She doesn’t dive in, she stands her players up, she’s very smart, and I think she really was the big difference.”
It’s easy to spot Twitchell on the soccer pitch. Not only is she often the first one to mark an opposing attack at the first sign of a dangerous play developing in the SHP back rank, the senior also rocks an outstanding padded headband. It’s a new bit of soccer apparel she added for protection since returning from a concussion suffered in November while playing club ball for the Silicon Valley Soccer Academy.
Since her return last Thursday, she played 70 minutes in that 10-1 win over Riordan. And, Saturday, she did not come off the field.
“I think she has played so much soccer over her whole high school career, both club and school, that she had a little bit of wear and tear,” SHP coach Sal Cerrillo said. “And I think the time off gave her plenty of time to get healed, feel right and feel better, and she’s playing at the high level that we expected her to be at.”
And Twitchell certainly has no complaints about the consistent playing time. As for the result of Saturday’s stalemate, however, she offered mixed reviews.
“Defensively, I’m happy we got a shutout,” Twitchell said. “But I think we had some chances we didn’t put away.”
There simply weren’t many chances to be had.
Aragon had its best looks midway through the first half. From the top of the box in the 20th minute, sophomore midfielder Nuria Lopez sent a crisp groundball through traffic that seemed fairly benign, as it was sent directly at SHP goalkeeper Sofia Moretti. But disaster nearly struck when Moretti, despite covering the ball, had it buckle through the wickets, forcing her to turn and scrap to gather it before it drifted in.
One minute later, Moretti recorded her most contentious save of the day. Aragon played a long arcing shot over the defensive back row and, with the shot high on goal, Moretti timed a leap to slap it away. The rebound toward the end line stayed in play, but as an Aragon attacker looked to gather it close proximity to the post, Moretti ran interference to expertly shield the attacker from the ball until it rolled out of bounds.
Aragon has had a lot of moving parts over the past week, utilizing three different formations over its past three games. The Lady Dons used a one-attack diamond shape in last Thursday’s 2-1 loss at South City. Saturday, Flynn opted to utilize a 4-4-2 formation with junior Jasmine Barrameda joining breakout freshman Sierra Troy on the attack.
“This was a good performance for us, especially coming off a game versus South City where we didn’t really play to our potential,” Flynn said. “I think especially in the first half we played extremely well.”
But the best chance for either team came from SHP in the 64th minute.
A quick pass upfield from senior defender Ellie Brew put junior forward Iris O’Connor in motion flying up the wing unmarked. Aragon goalkeeper Cynthia Rivera was forced to charge into the corner quadrant to intercept her, only to have SHP forward Megan Sweeney sneak through the box toward the vacated goal. O’Connor chipped a pass toward Sweeney, but an Aragon defender read the play with enough time to chase down Sweeney just as the pass was received and was able to force a hurried shot, that Sweeney sent wide.
“It was a great run by [O’Connor],” Cerrillo said. “She read that she was able to be on the inside of the defender and looked for a through ball from our midfielder. … It’s just an unfortunate long touch at the end there that could take away her angle. But it was a great run.”
The chance was a result of a second-half push by SHP, the catalyst of which was a three-forward front with a faster tempo. Even with that, the Aragon midfield led by senior Carmen Hinton was able to keep the SHP in check, for the most part.
“I feel like I am happy with how we played defensively in terms of being aggressive and keeping ourselves first to the ball and winning our 50-50s,” Hinton said. “But I feel like we have things we need to work on, and I know our team is going to go above and beyond on wanting to work on those things.”
The consensus critique for Aragon, however, was shot selection. This is a recent problem for a Lady Dons team that opened the season with wins of 4-1 over Crystal Springs Uplands and 3-1 over Capuchino. Since then, Aragon has totaled just four goals in its past four games.
“I feel like for one thing, we don’t look for the opportunities as much as we should,” Hinton said. “Just keeping your head up and being like — ‘I have a little bit of space; take the shot’ — because those shots happen in the two seconds the [defender] is running to you.”
Aragon (3-2-1) is slated to open Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play Tuesday at home against Burlingame.
SHP (4-5-1) is scheduled to open West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division play Thursday at home against Priory.
