For the second straight year, the Peninsula Athletic League individual boys’ golf championship belongs to Aragon.
Dons team captain Sam Higaki took the title while shooting a 148 over the two-day event at Crystal Springs Golf Course. He tapped in for bogey on the 18th hole to close out the second day Tuesday evening, fully confident his score would hold up.
Higaki topped San Mateo’s Parker Politte, who took second place with a 151. Aragon senior Lequan Wang took third with a 152.
“I knew could afford to miss,” Higaki said of his tap in after a miss on 15-foot putt that was on line but skipped over the cup. “Although I would have been glad to make the putt.”
Higaki’s Day One score in the PAL team tournament led the field. The senior shot a 1-over 73 on a blustery Monday, 2 strokes ahead of Politte. Higaki started slowly Tuesday but finished strong, including back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th to distance himself from the field.
“Starting the back nine, I got off to a rough start,” Higaki said. “Double bogey on 12 and then a bogey on 13. So, I think I was only up 2 going into 16. Then I made birdies on 16 and 17.”
Wang shot the best round Tuesday, firing a 2-over 74, topping Higaki’s 75 by one stroke. Politte and Burlingame’s Zach Newman each shot a 76. Newman took fourth place overall, winning the tiebreaker with Hillsdale sophomore Alejandro Formosa. Newman and Formoso each finished with a 155.
Wang won the individual PAL championship last season. He previously took second place at PALs in 2021 as a sophomore, and went on to claim a co-title at the Central Coast Section championships.
“Aragon has had some great teams in the past,” Aragon head coach Guy Oling said. “But so far as a tandem, these two are by far the best two ... we’ve had.”
The PAL will send five golfers to the CCS championship, scheduled for next Tuesday at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey.
Carlmont won Monday’s team tournament by 1 stroke. The Scots earn a bid to the CCS championships as a team. Burlingame also earns a team bid to CCS by virtue of winning the PAL Bay Division regular-season championship.
Carlmont and Burlingame are not included in the pool of five individual bids, as the teams’ golfers already qualify with their respective teams. Newman, in fourth place, along with his Burlingame teammates Cole Weyer (sixth place at PALs, 157 score) and Nate Teitelbaum (seventh, 161), along with Carlmont’s Jacob Young (eighth, 163), Kyle Lam (ninth, 163) and Luke Chainey (10th, 165) aren’t considered for individual bids for this reason.
With Higaki, Politte, Wang and Formosa earning the first four individual bids, the fifth goes to Woodside junior Michael Albanese (14th, 172). Aragon has also applied for an at-large bid to the CCS championships. If Aragon is granted a team bid, two more individual bids would be awarded, with Hillsdale senior Ethan McLellan (15th, 175) and Maddox Meighan (16th, 176) in line to go.
Carlmont wins team title
The Scots earned the PAL team title Monday, totaling a team score of 423 to outshoot second-place Aragon, 424, by 1 stroke. Carlmont senior Rich Smith closed out the day by missing a birdie attempt on an uphill wedge. He tapped in a three-foot putt to save par to seal the team title.
While the day ended in celebration, Smith got off to a rough start when he was threatened by an early injury. On the 4th hole, Smith was struck in the head by an errant drive, leaving him with a nasty welt on the side of his head. The injury was assessed him and he was allowed to continue.
“He played football at Carlmont ... so I don’t think any of the other kids could have taken it the way he took it,” Carlmont assistant coach Josh Young said.
Smith went the self-treatment route, pressing a cold Gatorade bottle to his head throughout the day to keep the swelling down. Carlmont co-head coach Ryan Flores texted him later that evening to ask how he was doing.
Smith texted his coach back: “Better than ever.”
This marks the first time Carlmont has won the PAL team title since 2016. The Scots were in the PAL Ocean Division two years ago but were promoted after 2021. They took third place in the PAL Bay Division last year.
Serra finishes second in WCAL tournament
Trevor Moquin shot a 2-over 72 to lead the Padres to a team total of 398 to finish second in the West Catholic Athletic League championship at Los Altos Country Club Monday.
Moquin’s 72 was also good enough to capture the WCAL individual title, finishing one shot better than St. Francis’ Roshan Chandra, who came in with a 73.
Serra, which finished the regular season in second place behind Bellarmine, finished four shots behind St. Francis. The Padres’ runner-up finish in both the regular season and league championship gave the Padres the overall WCAL title, finishing a half-point ahead of Bellarmine, which finished the league championship in a tie for fourth place with St. Ignatius.
William Walsh, who earned his second straight WCAL Golfer of the Year honor, finished his round with a 5-over 75, which was good for fifth overall. Chris Zeidan carded an 84, Chase Hamel had an 84 and Owen Callahan rounded out the scoring for the Padres with an 87.
Crystal sweeps WBAL titles
The Gryphons won the team and individual title at the WBAL championship at Coyote Creek Golf Course in San Jose Tuesday.
Crystal, the WBAL regular-season champion, dominated the WBAL championship with a team total of 364. Second-place Harker came in with a team score of 398. Sacred Heart Prep was third with a combined score of 407 and Menlo School was fourth with a 429.
Crystal’s KC Mungali won the individual championship with a 4-under 68 to win by four strokes. Mungali’s teammate, Philip Hu finished in a tie for second with Menlo’s Eric Yun. Both finished with even-par 72s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.