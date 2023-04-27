SARATOGA — A key Coast Conference North showdown ended with a flurry of runs as West Valley walked off with a 12-11 win Tuesday afternoon over Cañada College.
The Colts (9-10 Coast North, 21-17-1) tied it with five runs in the eighth and scored three more in the ninth to take an 11-8 lead, but West Valley scored four in the bottom of the ninth to win it. The game was tied 11-11 with two outs and runners on first and second with West Valley batting in the bottom of the ninth when Andrew Wilford singled on a 2-2 count to drive home the winning run.
With the win, West Valley (9-10, 18-21) moves into a fourth-place tie with Cañada in the Coast North standings with one game to go in the regular season. The Colts host City College of San Francisco (4-15, 11-25) to close the regular season Thursday, while West Valley travels to College of San Mateo (11-8, 27-11). Both Cañada and West Valley are still within reach of third-place Skyline College (10-9, 25-13).
Aragon graduate Colin Trizuto picked up the win in relief for West Valley. He worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, including two Cañada home runs. He induced a pop-out off the bat of Gino Hutchinson to close out the ninth though and was the pitcher of record to improve his record to 3-5.
Ben Singler came off the bench to go 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs for Cañada. James Courshon added a homer with two RBIs, and Evan Mok also went yard.
Cañada starting pitcher Roman Gambelin surrendered five runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out one. Angelo Ysalva took the loss through two-thirds of an inning of relief. Josh Dybalski and Andrew Castillo also contributed in relief for the Colts.
The Colts racked up 13 hits in total. Trevor Leon, Mario Duran, and Joey Lee also collected two hits apiece for Cañada. West Valley’s Andrew Wilford led all hitters with four hits, Tristan Silveira added three and Ryan Lordier (Capuchino) was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Eric Murchison also homered for the Vikings.
