Aragon girls’ soccer head coach Michael Flynn admitted to feeling a little bit of pressure being seeded No. 1 in the Central Coast Section Division I bracket.
Adding to that pressure was a quarterfinal match Saturday morning with a familiar name: eighth-seeded Burlingame, the fourth-place finisher from the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division.
“Pregame, I talked to the girls — we have something to prove,” Flynn said, whose team went a perfect 10-0 in capturing the PAL’s Ocean Division crown.
“We’re the No. 1 seed. We have to live up to that standard. And two, can we play with teams in the Bay Division?”
Well, Flynn and the Dons got to let out a huge sigh of relief. Getting as good as it gave, Aragon hooked up on a pass into the Burlingame penalty box that the Dons converted for the game’s only goal in the 67th minute in a 1-0 Aragon victory.
Burlingame head coach Philip DeRosa has been around the game long enough to know soccer can be a maddening sport. One of his favorite sayings is, “That’s soccer,” but he elaborated on that following the loss.
“I got a better one,” DeRosa said. “Soccer is a cruel game and a fluky game. Clearly, we had opportunities that didn’t go.”
Burlingame (9-5-4) missed on a pair of glaring chances in the first 15 minutes of the game, but didn’t convert.
Those misses loomed large as Aragon, which had only one real serious threat on goal, made its chance count. With overtime looking increasingly likely as the game entered its final 15 minutes, the Dons were the first to crack the opposing defense.
On a play that started on the right flank, but switched to the left, Aragon’s Kaylah Bresee ran down a a ball before swinging a cross into the middle of the box.
Making a run was senior Celeste Calvo, with Burlingame defender Elise Spenner running with her. Spenner actually got her head to the ball first, but could not clear it from Calvo’s path.
Calvo shielded Spenner off the ball just enough and was a fraction of a second faster to it. With her off foot, the left, Calvo poked a shot past the Spenner’s outstretched leg and past goalkeeper Emily Geraghty for the game’s only goal in 13 minutes from the end of the game.
“That’s how I’ve scored most of my goals this season,” Calvo said of her first CCS goals. “To be honest, I don’t remember it much. It was my left (foot). I’m not normally left footed.
“It’s a more special goal (because it was in CCS).”
Flynn said Calvo’s size up front gives the Dons a more physical presence in the middle of the attack.
“[Calvo is] a strong player,” Flynn said. “She doesn’t get pushed around.”
Geraghty, however, kept the Panthers in the game, coming up with a kick save with five minutes to play and stopping another shot off that rebound.
But in the end, Burlingame could not beat the Aragon defense, which DeRosa knew might be the case after his team missed on their first-half chances. In the 10th minute, Stella Newman received a pass in stride in the middle of the field and with three Aragon defenders surrounding her, Newman broke into the Aragon penalty box.
She got off a shot clean, but Aragon goalkeeper Luana Dennison was there to make a kick save and then jumped on the lose ball.
Six minutes later, Kaylee Ng gathered in a pass and broke on goal from the left side of the box. With a defender closing and Dennison guarding the near post, Ng pulled her shot wide and into the side netting out of bounds.
“We had two goals that should have gone,” DeRosa said. “Those (misses) are killers. It was almost an omen for the rest of the game.”
Flynn believed Dennison’s first save changed the complexion of the match.
“That first one was huge,” Flynn said. “If [Burlingame] goes up 1-zero, they drop everybody back. We would have struggled getting anything going (offensively).
“That was a game-changer for us. When you’re goalkeeper make a big save, it energizes the entire team.”
After weathering the Burlingame attack for the first 15 minutes, Aragon (16-3-0) started to get on its front foot, getting several balls into the Burlingame penalty box over the last 10, 15 minutes of the opening half.
In the second half, the Dons did a better job shutting down the Panthers’ through balls and forcing them to take shots from distance that posed no real threat.
The Dons, on the other hand, started to get the balls on the flanks and then crosses into the middle. Sierra Troy had a couple of good looks before Calvo’s strike and Aragon looked to be the more dangerous team.
“Transition quicker. That’s what we tried to do (in the second half),” Flynn said. “Our midfield did much better in the second half disrupting their offense.”
Up next for the Dons is another familiar face as they’ll host fifth-seeded Notre Dame-Belmont (14-5-1) in a semifinal game Wednesday. The Tigers advanced with a 3-0 win over No. 4 Piedmont Hills.
Aragon will be looking to get some payback against the 2019 Division II champs. The two teams hooked up in a preseason game in the final non-league tuneup in early January, before the start of Ocean Division play.
The Tigers ran circles around the Dons, leading 5-1 at halftime on their way to a 6-1 victory.
