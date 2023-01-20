With only a 10-game league schedule, every game is important in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division.
With the halfway mark of the season next Tuesday, Thursday’s game between visiting San Mateo and host Aragon featured a pair of girls’ teams that had yet to suffer a loss in Ocean play.
In a mostly ragged affair, Aragon emerged as the front-runner for the Ocean Division title after the Dons held off the Bearcats 2-1.
“We were OK. Not great,” said Aragon head coach Michael Flynn. “To me, this was a really big game for us. A tie doesn’t kill us, but a loss and [San Mateo is] a point ahead.
“We needed a victory.”
Flynn and Aragon (4-0 PAL Ocean, 8-1 overall) got exactly what it needed, but it wasn’t easy. Despite controlling the run of play for most of the game, the Dons struggled to convert their chances, which Flynn said has been an issue this season, despite having only one game in which they didn’t score at least two goals.
“Finishing is, obviously, a problem,” Flynn said. “We spent all practice (Wednesday) on finishing.”
All that being said, the Dons took a quick 1-0 lead, finding the back of the net in the eighth minute. Earning their second corner kick in the opening minutes, Aragon’s Kaylah Bresee whipped a cross into the San Mateo penalty box. Violet Calvo got a head on the ball, setting off a scramble.
Miley Rooper’s shot attempt was blocked off her foot by a Bearcats defender, with the ball popping over to Kaia Smith, stationed on the top corner of the box.
A defender closed and stuck her foot out just as Smith struck it. The deflected ball curved away from the San Mateo goalkeeper, who could only watch the as the ball sailed into the net.
After that, there were a number of missed opportunities for the Dons, but not for a lack of trying from midfielder Nuria Lopez Adorno.
Back on the field after missing last week’s game with a mild concussion, once Lopez Adorno warmed up, the Dons’ offense perked up. Receiving passes in the middle of the field, Lopez Adorno sent a number of crosses into the danger zone, but there was no one there to get on the other end of them.
“[Lopez Adorno] is extremely dynamic,” Flynn said. “You can see she has a great vision. … She’s really likes to be the playmaker.”
When the Dons did come close to hooking up, San Mateo freshman replacement goalkeeper, Mariah Flores, came up with the save, including a pair of stops on point-blank attempts.
Five minutes after halftime, the Dons doubled their lead, again, converting off a corner kick.
This time, it was Lopez Adorno who swung the cross to the near left post, where she found Celeste Calvo. It wasn’t until her third attempt that she finally put it away for a 2-0 Aragon lead.
“Celeste, she didn’t practice or play (this week),” Flynn said. “She’s one of the few seniors I have. I was so happy for her to get that goal. She’s been working and working.”
It seemed that the second goal would be more than enough as the Dons did a solid job of keeping San Mateo (2-1-1, 5-3-2) bottled up offensively.
But all it took was one well-timed run and the Bearcats were back in the game. Alayna Jordan intercepted a clearance pass and sent a diagonal through ball.
The Aragon defender seemed to have the time to clear the ball away, but San Mateo’s Evelyn Su came flying in and got the first touch, but she was taken down in the penalty box to earn a penalty kick. That kick was converted by Shannon Lim, who cut the Bearcats’ deficit to 2-1 with about nine minutes to play.
The goal injected some life into San Mateo and the Bearcats spent the rest of the game on the front foot.
San Mateo head coach Juan Mayora said his team has been so beat up that the players have struggled to find a rhythm since returning from the holiday break. He said the final 10 minutes of the game, he put his best team on field, many of whom are just getting back from injury.
“We have a lot of players who have been hurt and haven’t really clicked as a team,” Mayora said. “The last 10, 15 minutes, I put the lineup (out on the field) that I thought it should be.
“I’m looking forward to having everyone healthy and in shape.”
