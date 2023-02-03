Of all days, Aragon girls’ soccer coach Michael Flynn believed Thursday’s game against South City was the perfect opportunity for the Dons to have a statement game.
A win over the Warriors would clinch the Dons’ second Ocean Division championship in three years and Flynn wanted nothing more than to see his team show why it has been the cream of the crop in the Ocean this season.
“Put five, six, seven goals in,” Flynn said.
Instead, Flynn and the Dons had to endure one of their most uncomfortable 80 minutes of soccer this season. Facing a South City squad that had only 10 starters, Aragon dominated possession and scoring chances.
Yet the Dons needed a late second-half goal to finally put the Warriors away and clinch the crown with a 2-0 decision.
“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Flynn said as his team nursed a 1-0 lead. Despite outshooting South City 25-0 and playing most of the game in the Warriors’ half of the field, the Dons struggled to finish.
But the Dons did do what they set out to do: win the Ocean Division championship and punch their ticket to the Central Coast Section tournament with an automatic bid. Aragon (8-0 PAL Ocean, 24 points; 13-1 overall) held a comfortable lead over second-place San Mateo and Flynn’s math said the most points the Bearcats could finish with would be 23 points.
“A chance to clinch, against a team a man down, psychologically, it’s tougher,” said South City head coach Brian Mansell. “We’ve been playing with 10 all season. It’s like the fifth time. … We played El Camino with nine and we beat them.”
There would be no miraculous rally from the Warriors Thursday and, if not for the play of South City goalkeeper Galilea Moran, the score would have been far worse. The senior netminder finished with 10 saves, including a pair of strong reaction saves in the first 40 minutes when she denied the Dons seven times.
“That’s normal for her,” Mansell said. “She’s good with her feet, good reactions.”
As well as Moran played, Aragon failed to convert a number of chances. It started early, with Kaylah Bresee chasing down a long pass along the left flank in the second minute. She angled her run into the South City penalty box, but her shot went wide.
It would be a recurring theme for the Southern Oregon University-bound wing but, despite her frustrations, she kept her work rate at a high level.
“She’s been doing that all year for us,” Flynn said of his team co-captain. “She was a little frustrated, but she is not going to give up … She was determined to win.”
Aragon was a little antsy in the first half, as evidenced by eight offside calls against the Dons, many with which Flynn did not agree.
“There were some dubious offsides,” Flynn said.
It certainly affected the way the Dons play the game, Flynn said. He would prefer his team built in the midfield, then send passes to the flank for crosses back into the middle.
Instead, the Dons were reduced to simply trying to time their runs and send long passes which the forwards could run after.
“They play a super high (defensive) line, (so) you have to play the ball early, which is difficult for us because we don’t play that way. … The only way to beat the high press is to send ball over the top,” Flynn said.
Time and again the Dons were in on goal, and time and again, they came up empty.
Until the 21st minute and the Dons can thank a South City mistake for the 1-0 lead. The Warriors played their goal kicks short all game long, trying to move the ball out of the back. Aragon started pressuring those short passes and it paid off as Violet Calvo intercepted one of them inside the South City penalty box and her quick shot beat Moran for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
“We gave that goal away,” Mansell said.
That goal stood as the only one of the game deep into the second half. While the Dons still managed to get off nearly a dozen more shots over the final 40 minutes, they weren’t as dangerous as they were in the first half.
Some of that had to do with the Aragon strikers rushing things. Violet Calvo, and older sister Celeste Calvo, were paired together up top for most of the second half in an effort to get another goal, but the Dons kept falling short.
“We’re playing good, we’re getting opportunities. But we’re not putting teams away,” Flynn said. “I think [the team was] feeling [the pressure]. It was only 1-nothing.”
But with 12 minutes left in the game, the Dons did, finally, get that second goal.
And it was a beauty. Center midfielder Nuria Lopez Adorno, who had showed off her dribbling skills throughout the game, opted, instead, to unleash her rocket of a right foot. From about 30 yards out, from the right side of the field, Lopez Adorno put a laser on goal, hitting the right post. It careening across the goalmouth and into the net for that all-important second goal.
"When she gets the ball anywhere around the 20, 25-yard line, I tell her, 'Lift your head and if no one is closing you down, have a shot,'" Flynn said. "She hit it on a rope."
