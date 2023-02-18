While the Aragon girls’ basketball team was grinding through a rebuilding year, having graduated four senior starters from the 2021-22 squad, it was easy to forget that the Dons were the defending Central Coast Section Division II champs.
After some growing pains, however, the Dons are poised to prove that they’re still the team to beat in the 2023 Division II bracket.
Despite coming into the CCS playoffs with a losing overall record and being seeded just No. 10, the Dons showed just how potent they can be. Hosting unseeded Leigh, the Dons did what the Dons do: knock down some 3-pointers, get layups off dribble penetration, crash the boards and play unrelenting defense.
All were on display as Aragon buried Leigh, 60-20, in a first-round game Friday night.
“We definitely wanted to show, we may have lost some players, but it didn’t mean we lost our culture,” said Maddie McGinty, a senior shooting guard for Aragon (12-13).
McGinty, who was the seventh player in the rotation last season, had to step in for the graduated Jordan Beaumont, who was unafraid of the big shot during her Aragon career.
Friday night, McGinty resembled the sharp-shooting Beaumont with a pretty good display of her own. McGinty connected on 3 of her first 4 3s, finishing with four in the game, on her way to scoring all 17 of her game-high points in the first half.
It was her barrage of 3s, three coming in the first quarter, that got the Dons rolling. She opened the scoring with a 3 and ended the Dons’ 15-point first quarter by draining another 3.
“One of the big differences this season … has been Maddie,” said Aragon head coach Sam Manu.
McGinty continued her strong play in the second quarter with her own personal 7-0 run. With the Dons leading 17-7, McGinty cashed in her fourth 3 of the half, followed by a a fast-break layup and a putback to push the Dons’ lead 24-7.
Meanwhile, the Aragon defense was stifling Leigh (8-12) on the other end. Midway through the first quarter, the Longhorns had more turnovers (five) than shots (four). They didn’t help their cause by missing 5 of 6 free throws.
But the simple fact of the matter was, Leigh could not keep up with the Dons.
“That’s the defense we’ve been playing [the last two weeks],” Manu said. “The defense is getting better and better.”
In the third quarter, with the Dons leading 33-11 at halftime, Aragon turned to its post game. McGinty’s threat on the outside opened up the inside for Grace Nai’s dribble penetration, which in turn opened up the Dons’ post game. Three times during the third quarter, A Nai drive resulted in an easy bounce pass to Maya Pappas on the block, who converted the easy layups, scoring six of her 10 points in the third as the Dons opened up a 50-15 lead going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes, it was the Dons’ bench that saw a bulk of the action as 12 of 14 players got in the scoring column.
While the Dons were dominating on both ends of the floor, Manu wanted to see his team continue to do the dirty work that results in success. No matter the score, he wants his team diving on the floor for loose balls. He wants to see his team working the glass and just doing all the little things.
That’s all part of the Dons’ culture.
“No matter the talent, we always have the culture,” Manu said.
Next up for the Dons is a rematch with seventh-seeded Pioneer (14-9) at 7 p.m. Saturday in San Jose. The Mustangs absolutely buried Aragon, 65-31, in the finals of the TKA Lady Knights Basketball Tournament in early December. Manu is hoping for a different outcome this time around.
“Hopefully we’re a different team this time. … We want to demonstrate how much we’ve improved,” Manu said. “If we play like this, we’ll give anyone a handful. We’re not scared of anybody.”
