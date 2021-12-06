RICHMOND — After combining to score 58 first-half points, Salesian College Prep head coach Chad Nightingale yelled across the field to his Aragon counterpart, Steve Sell, as the teams went to opposite ends of the field for the halftime break.
“Hey Steve!” Nightingale yelled out. “What happened to the defense? It’s like a track meet.”
It took two quarters before the defenses finally made their presence felt in the CIF Northern California Division 6-A championship game in Richmond Saturday afternoon. And when it came right down to it, the Pride put out the challenge: try to stop us.
Aragon couldn’t.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Salesian, nursing a 30-28 lead, took over downs at its own 36 with 11:55 to play in the game. The Pride proceeded to put together a championship drive: they marched 64 yards, taking 18 plays and nearly nine minutes off the clock to score on a Nick Fontanilla 5-yard scoring pass to Marco Turqueza to give the Pride a 36-28 lead.
A failed 2-point conversion gave the Dons a chance to respond. They had two opportunities in the final three minutes of the game. Both ended in turnovers. When Devin Quinn hauled in the Pride’s second interception — and third turnover — of the game, it set in motion the “victory” formation for the Pride as Salesian advanced to the 6-A state title game.
“Sometimes you just have to tip your cap,” Sell said. “They were really good and efficient at what they do. … We couldn’t stop them.”
In the end, it was the defense of Salesian (10-2) that turned out to be the difference. After allowing Aragon (9-5) 244 yards of offense in the first half, the Pride held the Dons to a little more than 100 in the final two quarters. After rushing for 109 yards in the first half, the Dons were held to just 3 in the second.
Aragon running back Ivan Nisa, who rushed for a game-high 164 yards in the Dons’ 38-14 win over St. Francis-Watsonville in the Central Coast Section Division V championship game the previous week, was held to just 8 yards on eight carries.
Mone Hokafonu led Aragon with 104 yards on just nine carries, but the Dons were shut out in the final two quarters.
“I thought we could have scored more than 28 points. If someone told me that we would score only 28 points, I would have thought they were crazy,” Sell said. “We didn’t put enough good plays together.”
The Aragon defense, to its credit, did a good job of bending, not breaking, in the third quarter. But the Dons could not stop Fontanilla and his quarterback sneak that netted nearly 5 yards every time the Pride’s big, burly offensive line leaned on the Aragon defense. Fontanilla rushed for 96 yards on 20 carries. Quinn added a game-high 109 yards on 14 carries, scoring on runs of 8 and 15 yards.
The Pride’s success running the ball was expected. What wasn’t was the Salesian passing game as the Dons simply could not contain the quick-pass capabilities of Fontanilla. The senior signal caller completed 15-of-21 passes for 140 yards, with touchdown throws of 3 and 21 yards. He completed his first nine throws and was 11-for-13 in the first half for 115 yards.
“They did a good job of finding where to throw,” Sell said.
Sell said in the days leading up to the game that he needed his quarterback, Dylan Daniel, to step up and continue his strong postseason play. Daniel completed 12 of 24 passes for 285 yards against Salesian and had touchdowns of 60 and 65 yards to Alan Tanielu.
Tanielu finished with six catches for 154 yards and the two scores.
Daniel did throw a pair of interceptions, the first of which set up a Salesian touchdown.
Sell, however, had nothing but praise for the junior, who was in his first year as quarterback.
“[Daniel] played with a lot of poise,” Sell said. “He had guys in his face all day.”
Despite their struggles, the Dons still had a chance to pull out the win — which became infinitely more difficult after the Pride scored the second half’s only touchdown. On the game-defining drive, Salesian three times converted on third down and twice on fourth — including the touchdown, which came on a fourth-and-goal at the Aragon 5-yard line.
“It’s kind of a helpless feeling,” Sell said, recounting his thoughts as he watched the Pride methodically move down the field.
“You just hope you can get a stop.”
The second half was a stark contrast to the first two quarters, as both teams took turns marching up and down the field and combined for 524 yards and nine touchdowns.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their opening drives, but when the Dons forced a Salesian fumble on its second drive, it put Aragon in prime scoring position. And the Dons took advantage. Starting at his own 49, Daniel found tight end Lucas Peschke for a 40-yard gain down to the Salesian 11. On the next play, Nisa took a handoff and swept around right end for an 11-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Aragon lead.
Salesian needed only four plays to answer back. Quinn gained 39 yards on his first rush of the game and three plays later, Fontanilla hooked up with Milo Jenkins for a 21-yard touchdown, who made a one-handed grab as he was falling backward in the end zone.
The Pride failed on the 2-point conversion, so they still trailed 7-6.
Aragon needed just two plays to extend its lead. After a 1-yard run from Nisa, Daniel took the snap and on a play-action pass, hit Tanielu down the seam for a 60-yard scoring strike and a 13-6 advantage.
Salesian responded right back with a seven-play, 59-yard drive, the key being a Fontanilla 32-yard run straight up the gut. He then hit Andre Prince with a 3-yard scoring pass, cutting the Aragon lead to 13-12.
The Pride snatched the momentum on the Dons’ ensuing drive. Facing a third-and-7, Daniel dropped back to pass, only to see the Salesian defensive end right in his face. Daniel lobbed a pass over the oncoming rusher — right into the hands of Salesian’s Prince, who returned the ball to the Aragon 8-yard line. The Pride scored on an 8-yard Quinn run and the Pride took its first lead of the game, 18-13.
The Dons needed less than a minute to retake the lead as on the second play of the ensuing drive, Hokafonu got his first carry of the game, which he popped for a 64-yard score on a counter right up the middle to put Aragon back on top, 21-18.
Back came the Pride, driving 63 yards on nine plays, culminating with a Fontanilla-to-Alexis Mendoza, 5-yard scoring pass and a 24-21 Salesian lead.
That lasted until Aragon’s next possession that saw the Dons need just four plays to go 65 yards. The Dons set up a perfect underneath screen, with Daniel, again, lobbing a pass over the oncoming rush. Tanielu, showing off his athletic ability, leapt high to make a one-handed grabbed, turned upfield and motored 65 yards for a 28-24 Aragon lead with 2:37 left in the second quarter.
Salesian responded with a six-play, 57-yard scoring drive for a 30-28 lead with 2:37 left in the half.
Aragon had one more chance before the break, driving from its 44 to the Salesian 10, but failed to get into the end zone.
“You have to play well to win and we didn’t play well enough,” Sell said. “No one likes to lose their last game, but I told the kids to just focus on the fact they won a section championship.”
Sell held up the Nor Cal second-place trophy after the game and told his team: “We don’t have one of these on campus.”
