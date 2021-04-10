If last week’s 12-7 loss to Jefferson was the nadir for the Aragon football team, Friday’s win over Capuchino was the highlight of the last two seasons.
The Dons put together their best game since 2018 with a 33-7 win over Capuchino Friday night in San Bruno. The offense had one of its best outings, putting up 305 yards of offense and scoring five touchdowns.
But it was the defensive effort that was the difference. Despite giving up 187 yards on 23 carries to Mustangs’ running back Isaac Nishimoto, the Dons did a good job limiting everything else. They also proved opportunistic, forcing the Mustangs into five turnovers as the Dons won going away.
Aragon countered Nishimoto with running back Jared Walsh. Playing in just his third varsity game, the 5-7 sophomore rushed for a career-high 258 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns.
Looking at his stature, one would think Walsh would not be as effective as he was inside. But he did the bulk of his damage between the tackles, hiding behind the Dons’ massive offensive line before popping runs to the outside.
His biggest pop came in the third quarter as he took a handoff at his own 36, took it up the middle and bounced it outside and down the left sideline for a 64-yard score to put Aragon up 27-0 with 9:28 left in the game.
“Our O-line was awesome tonight,” said Aragon head coach Steve Sell. “Jared ran the ball great. He’s strong as can be. He has great vision, great feet. He hid behind out big linemen and finished off runs.”
With the Aragon offense doing just enough, it was the defense’s play that proved to be the difference. The Dons forced Capuchino to turn the ball over on downs five times, in addition to recovering two fumbles and intercepting three passes. Valentino Faaumu helped control the line of scrimmage from his linebacker spot, while the secondary was flying around all game. Itamar Levi chased down a number of Mustangs runners, while Jack Fitzgerald did a good job neutralizing the Mustangs’ passing attack.
“Our defensive coordinator Ashley Parham does a great job,” Sell said. “[Capuchino] is really good on offense, but the turnovers helped us.
“Defensively, we’ve been great all year.”
The Dons worked from ahead all night long and it didn’t take them long to take a lead they would not relinquish. On the opening kickoff, Dylan Kaye fielded a pooch kick at his 35. He cut to the outside and raced down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Aragon lead just 11 seconds into the game.
The two teams then traded fumbles as neither team could find a rhythm offensively in the opening quarter.
After forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over down at the Aragon 34 on the first drive of the second quarter, the Aragon offense finally got into gear with a heavy dose of Walsh. Starting from their own 35, the Dons marched 65 yards on 11 plays, with Walsh carrying the ball six times and catching a ball for a seventh touch on the drive.
The Dons converted a fourth down and a play after Walsh broke off a 21-yard run, he bulled his way into the end zone from 4 yards out to put Aragon up 13-0.
A promising Capuchino drive just before halftime ended in a Daren Randolph interception and the Dons held a 13-0 lead at the break.
The Mustangs received the second-half kickoff and they finally got something going offensively. A Justin Verna 31-yard gain put Capuchino at the Dons’ 23-yard line. Two plays later, however, Nishimoto fumbled the ball at the 10, which was recovered by the Dons in the end zone to thwart another Mustangs’ drive.
“That was a huge turning point,” Sell said.
The Dons responded as they went 60 yards on 12 plays, catching a huge break when on fouth-and-6 from the Mustangs’ 28-yard line, Capuchino was called for a defensive holding call that kept the drive alive. Three plays later, Randolph hit Lloyd Walter in the flat and Walter did the rest, bulldozing his way into the end zone for a 12-yard score and a 20-0 Aragon lead.
The Dons pushed it to 27-0 on Walsh’s 64-yard scamper, but the Mustangs needed just five plays to answer, with Verna scoring from 5 yards out for what turned out to be Capuchino’s only score of the game.
The Dons then iced the game when Randolph went on around right end on a quarterback keeper and scored from 17 yards out with 1:43 left to play.
