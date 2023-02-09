Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that Aragon has won two PAL Bay Division titles in a row. No champion was named during the 2021 COVID spring season.
The Aragon boys’ soccer team has established itself as one of the top teams in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Bay Division the last two seasons and Wednesday the Dons cemented their status as a title contender.
With Wednesday’s 3-0 win over rival Hillsdale, Aragon clinched a share of its second straight Bay Division crown.
But there has one thing that has eluded the Dons the last two seasons: an outright title. They’re hoping the third time is the charm.
“We were happy (after the win over Hillsdale), but there is still some dissatisfaction because we haven’t finished it,” said Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau.
The Dons were in the mix for three straight PAL titles, but no champion was declared during the 2021 COVID spring season. Aragon was leading the division by a point when the season was ended because of the sudden resumption of the Central Coast Section playoffs. The Dons were put forth to CCS as the top team from the Bay Division.
That has been a bugaboo for Aragon (5-0-4 PAL Bay, 19 points; 9-3-6 overall). Last year, the Dons went into the final game of the regular season, needing a win over Carlmont.
The Scots forged a tie with a stoppage time goal and the Dons had to share the division title with Burlingame.
Aragon’s opponent Friday? Carlmont.
Carlmont (4-4-1, 13 points), which entered Wednesday three points behind Aragon, saw its title hopes end with a 1-0 loss to Menlo-Atherton. Burlingame (4-1-4, 16 points), which also was three points behind the Dons entering play, beat Woodside 1-0 to stay on the Dons’ heels.
This time, a tie against the Scots would clinch an outright championship for Aragon. Rousseau, however, would rather just beat the Scots outright.
“We don’t want to repeat last year,” Rousseau said.
But Friday’s game didn’t mean anything Wednesday and Rousseau made it a point of focus leading up to the game that Hillsdale was the biggest game of the season.
“I was confident (going into Wednesday’s game), but was really aware of the repercussions if we didn’t show up,” Rousseau said. “We were aware we can’t drop the ball.”
And the Dons took any pressure away real quick as Brenden Pineda gave his team a lead 11 minutes into the game. Earning a free kick about 25 yards from goal on the right side of the field, Pineda buried his shot for a 1-0 Aragon advantage.
The Dons kept up the pressure, adding a second goal a little more than 10 minutes later, with Pineda, again, factoring into the goal.
Aragon earned a corner kick and Pineda swung a cross toward goal. The Hillsdale defense managed to only partially clear the ball, with Aldair Marta corralling it at the top of the penalty box. He quickly took a shot that deflected off a Knights defender and into the net for an own-goal and a 2-0 Aragon lead.
The Dons made sure they weren’t content to stand on two goals, the most dangerous lead in soccer. They added that all-important third goal just before halftime.
Again, Pineda put his foot into a free kick, this time along the left sideline. He curled a shot inside the near post to put the Dons up 3-0 at halftime.
Despite wearing No. 3, Pineda plays the position a No. 10 would play — the team’s chief distributor.
“He’s been great,” Rousseau said. “He’s getting on the ball and creating for other players.”
Despite the comfortable lead at halftime, Rousseau stayed on his team, imploring them to not only to continue to attack, but continue to defend well, as he wanted the shutout.
The Dons managed the second part, but what about scoring more goals? Well, Hillsdale might have actually had the better opportunities in the second half.
Hillsdale (0-6-2, 2 points; 3-11-3) came out determined to apply pressure over the final 40 minutes, after seeing very little offensively in the opening half. Andon Guiterrez was giving the Aragon defense some problems on the right flank, making a number of long runs down the sideline and getting a couple crosses off — one of which found the head of Richard Ko. But his header attempt went wide.
The Knights’ best scoring chance came in the 60th minute when Gutierrez, now playing a more midfield role, received a pass and quickly flicked the ball into space. Yahhyea El Allali raced past his defender to try and catch up to the ball, but Aragon goalkeeper Lukas Peschke came well off his line and out of the penalty box to sweep the ball clear.
“[Hillsdale] played really well (in the second half),” Rousseau said. “It goes to us being a little too comfortable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.