It seems the Aragon boys’ soccer team is taking personal the Peninsula Athletic League’s decision not to send teams to the Central Coast Section soccer playoff brackets this year.
The Dons have taken their frustrations out on a pair of city rivals this week and if there is no section title to be had, holding public school bragging rights in San Mateo is a decent consolation prize.
Monday, Aragon put an 8-3 shellacking on San Mateo. Wednesday, rival Hillsdale bore the brunt of the Dons’ firepower as they overwhelmed the Knights 5-0.
“We know those (Hillsdale) guys from club. We want to just bring bragging rights back to club,” Aragon’s 6-6 striker Zane Stokesberry said. “We really wanted CCS. Not that that’s gone, we going for the league title.”
The win over the Bearcats Monday gave the Dons the season sweep. They’ll close their 2021 campaign against the Knights May 28.
Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau has been with the core of this year’s squad since they came into high school, serving as their junior varsity coach before taking over the varsity squad last season. This was the year to which he pointed for the Dons to make a run at a CCS title.
“We definitely have a team to make a run in the playoffs,” Rousseau said. “We’ve gone through a lot together.”
As such, Rousseau one of the goals for the season is to have the seniors go out with a bang and it was a trio of fourth-year players that provided a bulk of the scoring. Epi Rodriguez scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes, Stokesberry scored a beauty of a goal just before halftime and Roman Misner, a midfielder, scored his own highlight-reel goal midway through the second half.
“We have a deep team,” Stokesberry said. “It’s our senior year. We want to show out.”
And in a possible glimpse of the future, Aragon freshman Luka Smirnoff scored his first varsity goal off a free kick.
The Dons needed just two minutes to open the scoring. Earning a free kick near midfield, Rodriguez stepped up and sent a long ball into the Hillsdale penalty box. The ball bounced once and the Hillsdale goalkeeper seemed indecisive about letting the ball bounce over the goal or to push it over the top.
Either way, he failed to alter the ball’s path and it arced down, just under the crossbar and into the net for a 1-0 Aragon lead.
In the eighth minute, the Dons doubled their advantage. Alexis Villanueva, a junior, sent a perfect through ball to Misner, who collected it in stride, had a step on his defender and angled in on goal.
The Hillsdale goalkeeper came off his line, knew he was beat and took down Misner for an Aragon penalty kick. Rodriguez had the honors, depositing the spot kick into the net for a 2-0 advantage.
From there, Hillsdale appeared to stabilize. The Knights started to keep some possession in the midfield and started to build up an attack, putting some pressure on the Dons’ defense.
But Aragon bided its time with strong defensive play and going on the counter attack when the opportunity presented itself.
And with the 6-6 Stokesberry, who can run like a gazelle with the power of a thoroughbred, scored five goals against San Mateo Monday, it seemed only a matter of time before the Dons scored again.
Stokesberry just missed a stabbing redirect of a Rodriguez cross and a shot from the top of the penalty box by Villanueva was saved. A redirected shot off the foot of Ajay Paramasivan was also saved.
But in the 33rd minute, Stokesberry scored the goal of the day. He latched on to a perfect through pass from Alex Lopez and had just one defender to beat. Stokesberry carried the ball to the left side of the Hillsdale penalty box, hit the brakes and curled a perfect shot around the defender and goalkeeper, and just inside the far right post to put the Dons’ up 3-0 at halftime.
Hillsdale opened the second half with some strong pressure on the Aragon goal, but a pair of Aragon quick strikes midway through iced the game. In the 60th minute, Misner showed off his technical prowess when he took a cross-field pass from Villanueva and from the left side of the Knights’ penalty, sent a perfect placed shot inside the far right post for a 4-0 Dons’ lead.
Two minutes later, it was 5-0. Stokesberry chased down a ball headed toward the Hillsdale goal, which forced the Knights’ goaltender to handle the ball outside the penalty box, giving the Dons a free kick.
From 18 yards out, Smirnoff sent a low, hard shot into the left corner to round out the scoring for the day.
“This is one of my favorite games of the year,” Rousseau said. “We told them we want to get on top of them right away.”
