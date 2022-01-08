Aragon boys’ soccer coach Joe Rousseau was looking to get his Dons one last tune-up before they open Peninsula Athletic League play against Burlingame and Menlo-Atherton next week.
The original plan was to face Westmoor Friday night, but the Rams had to cancel Thursday because of COVID issues. By Thursday afternoon, Rousseau had scheduled Redwood City’s Summit Prep — the 2020 Central Coast Section Division IV champion.
The Huskies proved a more formidable challenge than Westmoor, but the Dons still came away with a 4-1 win.
“It was good to just play,” Rousseau said, relaying the scheduling change. “It was the perfect game to prepare for league.”
Last season, Rousseau said he had 10 returning starters which led the Dons to the PAL Bay Division title and a spot in the CCS Open Division bracket.
This season, Rousseau said he has about four returning starters, but said he has a great freshman class. What the Dons may lack in experience, they make up for with talent.
“We have a talented freshman class,” Rousseau said. “We don’t have a lot of experience, but we have a wealth of talent.”
Not all of that talent is young, either. Friday saw the return of Kevin Marroquin Mayen, who only became academically eligible before the game.
He showed what kind of impact he can have as he scored a pair of goals, using his speed and a nose for the goal.
“Kevin hasn’t been able to play because of grades,” Rousseau said. “For me, he’s one of the best goal scorers I’ve ever coached. (Friday was) his first game back. He’s that kind of player.”
It didn’t take long for Marroquin Mayen to make his presence felt. In just the third minute, the Don struck paydirt. Junior defender Ryan Cleary triggered the play with a pass to Alexis Villanueva at midfield. Villanueva took a touch to settle the ball, turned and lofted a pass over the Summit Prep defensive line. Marroquin Mayen burst past the defense, went around a charging Huskies’ goalkeeper and calmly shot into the empty net for a 1-0 lead.
Villanueva, a senior co-captain for the Dons, was one of the best players on the field. He used his ball skills to twist the Summit Prep defense in knots and was equally dangerous with his shooting or his passing.
Midway through the second half, Villanueva and Marroquin Mayen hooked up again. This time, Villanueva chased down a ball in the left corner deep in Huskies territory. He sent a cross to the middle of the penalty box where he found Marroquin Mayen, who had his back to the goal. His initial trap of the ball took a bounce up. Instead of trying to corral it, Marroquin Mayen, instead, flipped on his back and bicycled a shot into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Despite being down 2-0, Summit Prep was hardly outplayed. The Huskies did a good job in the midfield and the defense was mostly solid. They struggled in the final third, however.
“We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said Summit Prep head coach Aldo Alejandro.
Edson Rosas had a chance in front, but he pulled his shot wide as the Huskies managed to get off five shots in the first 40 minutes, two of which were on goal.
Villanueva, however, was creating havoc nearly every time he touched the ball. He had a couple of dangerous runs late in the first half, but came up empty.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Villanueva finally netted his goal. The Dons earned a free kick 30 yards from goal, on the left side of the field. Villanueva stepped up and sent a perfectly placed shot into upper right corner of the net for a cracker of a goal, one that all but sealed the win for the Dons.
Summit Prep, however, kept pushing, finishing with 10 shots in the second half, including five on goal. If not the play of the Aragon goalkeepers, it might have been a different game.
Brandon Marroquin Mayen, Kevin’s twin brother and also making his season debut, got the start in goal and had a mostly uneventful time — until the 46th minute, at which point the Dons were up only 2-0. Summit Prep’s Christian Rodriguez came up with a steal just outside the Aragon penalty box and broke in on goal. He unleashed a shot that was parried away by Brandon Marroquin Mayen to keep the Huskies off the scoreboard.
Brandon Marroquin Mayen finished with five saves before being replaced by Lukas Peschke midway through the second half, who stoned Rodriguez as well.
Peschke escaped one Rodriguez shot attempt that clanged off the left post in the 65th minute and moments later as pressed into action on another Rodriguez attack. With space and time, he hammered a shot on goal that was stopped by Peschke.
Rodriguez finally got his goal in the 70th minute to account for the Huskies’ scoring.
But Aragon wasn’t done as freshman Nezar Chraiba, who was called up from the junior varsity squad for Friday’s game, scored his first varsity goal in second-half stoppage time. It was Villanueva who set it up as he sought his second goal of the game. His hard shot was blocked by Summit Prep goalkeeper Henry Zavala.
But he gave up a rebound and Chraiba was there to clean it up for the final score of the game.
“I told him I’d play him the last five minutes,” Rousseau said. “I coach him on my club team and I know he’s a goal scorer. I was joking with the guys that if he scored I was going to retire. My job is done.”
